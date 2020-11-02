Boarded-up windows and limited hours as Chicago businesses brace for Election Day
CHICAGO — The first time Potash Markets’ Gold Coast grocery stores were vandalized this summer, the boards covering both stores’ windows came down as soon as the damage was repaired. The damage happened during the civil unrest that followed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. When one store was hit a second time in August, CEO Art Potash decided to leave the boards up through the election.“If it can happen once, and then it can happen twice, the door’s wide open for how often this is going to happen,” he said. Between the civil unrest this summer, the coronavirus pand…
2020 Election
Jewish cemetery desecrated in battleground state — ‘Trump’ spray-painted on tombstones: report
Gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI have been defaced with "Trump," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan reported Monday.
"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI," the nonprofit organization tweeted. "We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism."
2020 Election
GOP handed another blow as federal judge rejects effort to throw out 127,000 votes cast at Texas drive-thru sites
Republicans were dealt a major blow Monday when a federal judge rejected another last-ditch effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers. The centers were established during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, which is home to nearly 5 million residents. There were a total of 10 drive-thru locations offered in the county. An estimated 20,000 or more voters are expected to use drive-thru polling locations Tuesday, said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, the county's top elections official.
2020 Election
Nearly 127,000 Harris County drive-thru votes appear safe after federal judge rejects GOP-led Texas lawsuit
A federal judge Monday rejected a request by a conservative activist and three Republican candidates to toss out nearly 127,000 votes cast at drive-thru polling sites in Texas’ most populous, and largely Democratic, county.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, follows two earlier decisions by the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court rejecting similar efforts by Republicans challenging the validity of drive-thru voting in Harris County. Although Hanen's ruling is still expected to be appealed, it appears to clear the way for counting of the early voting drive-thru ballots on Election Day.