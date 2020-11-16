Bolsonaro-backed candidates sink in Brazil’s local elections
Shaken by the world’s second deadliest coronavirus outbreak and deep economic crisis, Brazilians voted on Sunday for experienced politicians from traditional parties in local elections, a move that may damage reelection hopes for President Jair Bolsonaro.
Candidates backed by the far-right populist president, who presents himself as an outsider, were knocked out of the running in the country’s largest city Sao Paulo and other municipal races in state capitals.
In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s second largest, a former mayor Eduardo Paes led the election and will face incumbent mayor, evangelical bishop Marcelo Crivella, in a runoff in two weeks.
In Salvador, the fourth city, voters elected Bruno Reis of the Democrats party (DEM), which won mayoral races in Curitiba and Florianópolis and is favored to win Rio with Paes.
In Belo Horizonte, the sixth largest city, voters re-elected Alexandre Kalil, who took tough quarantine and social distancing steps that were criticized by Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of COVID-19.
“The pandemic has put the brakes on the trend towards anti-politics and rejection of traditional parties for being corrupt,” said Creomar de Souza, head of Brasilia-based consultancy Dharma Political Risk and Strategy.
“Voters understood that the politicians elected with Bolsonaro in 2018 are flawed and they want to see public services improve,” he added.
The results are a setback for Bolsonaro and indicate that the wave of anti-establishment sentiment that got him elected in 2018 following the widespread political corruption uncovered by the Car Wash graft investigation may have subsided.
As voters look to traditional parties, like the DEM and the Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB), which is leading the race for Sao Paulo mayor, Bolsonaro appears vulnerable because he has no party.
The Social Liberal Party (PSL) he joined for his presidential campaign and later fell out with was nowhere to be seen in major city races on Sunday, despite having surged two years ago to become the second largest in Congress.
(REUTERS)
2020 Election
‘Glossy grifters’ Ivanka and Jared threw it all away for Trump — and now they’ll pay: NYT columnist
In a biting column for the New York Times, Frank Bruni claims Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner left Manhattan at the top of their game where they were lauded and admired as a high society couple and will now return after their foray in Donald Trump's White House damaged and despised.
With their days in Washington, D.C., numbered after Trump's re-election failure, the couple are expected to return to a New York City that has learned to loathe them for their complicity in an administration that has been at war with the city.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s top COVID adviser is either ‘dumb or dangerous — there’s no other explanation’: CNN’s Camerota
CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Monday had some harsh words for Dr. Scott Atlas, the Trump pandemic adviser who on Sunday encouraged Michigan residents to revolt against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's new restrictions aimed at containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While talking with CNN medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Camerota said she was appalled that Atlas is encouraging rebellions against Whitmer, particularly after she was the target of an alleged militia kidnapping plot just weeks ago.
"I have spent some time this morning trying to figure out any other explanation beyond dumb or dangerous," she said. "There's no other explanation."
Breaking Banner
South Dakota ER nurse tells horrific stories of patients near death — and still denying COVID is real
Emergency room nurse Jodi Doering took to Twitter this weekend with horrific stories of patients dying of the coronavirus while still denying COVID-19 is real.
Doering is working in a South Dakota hospital as the state becomes among the top ten-riskiest states to visit right now because of the outbreak.
"I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days," she wrote after a shift this weekend. "The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick."