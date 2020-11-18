Bolsonaro beams as Putin praises his ‘masculinity’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was beaming Wednesday after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin praised his “masculinity” in a speech, triggering a flood of jokes online about a budding “bromance.”
Putin lavished praise on Bolsonaro Tuesday in an address to a virtual summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), saying the far-right president was an example of “courage” for his management of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You were even infected personally by this disease, and withstood the ordeal with great courage,” Putin said of Bolsonaro’s July illness, according to a transcript that the Brazilian himself posted on Facebook.
“I know that moment must not have been easy, but you faced it like a real man and showed the best qualities of masculinity, such as strength and willpower,” he added.
Besides posting the video and transcript online, Bolsonaro proudly brought up the speech with a group of supporters outside the presidential palace.
“Anyone see the Russian president’s speech yesterday? Did anyone catch that?” he asked.
The episode gave birth to a flood of memes poking fun at the Russian strongman and the Brazilian populist.
In one, a bare-chested Bolsonaro sits behind an also-shirtless Putin atop his horse.
Others joked that Bolsonaro was apparently flirting with a new partner after “breaking up” with his political idol, US President Donald Trump, after the latter lost his re-election bid two weeks ago.
Despite Putin’s praise, public health experts have sharply criticized Bolsonaro’s handling of Covid-19, which he has sought to minimize even as it has killed more than 166,000 people in Brazil — the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.
2020 Election
Arizona GOP secretary of state stalked at her home by Trump supporters in ‘continued intimidation tactics’
In a video obtained by Phoenix's 12 News Wednesday, a group chanted outside Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' home. The chant included, "We are watching you!" The video was originally sent from a neighbor to 12 News anonymously, and Hobbs confirmed the validity of the video to Team 12's Brahm Resnik on Wednesday.
This latest move follows a death threat made against her on social media that law enforcement is currently investigating.
Latest Headlines
US regulators clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again
US regulators on Wednesday cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to return to the skies, ending its 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes that plunged the company into crisis.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the approval followed "an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation authorities around the world."
In a video that accompanied the announcement, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he was "100 percent comfortable" with having his family fly in the jet. Dickson piloted test flights during the approval process.
The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people in 2018 and 2019. Both Boeing and the FAA have come under fire in the wake of the crisis, with critics saying Boeing sacrificed safety for profit and that the FAA was too deferential to the private giant.
2020 Election
Conservative columnist tells Republicans they either stand with the ‘Democrats or the autocrats’
Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Max Boot asks that when it comes to President Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election, who do you stand with: the democrats or the autocrats?
"These dismaying displays of Republican cravenness will be no surprise after the past four years," Boot writes. "The pleasant surprise is that so many Republican election officials are refusing to go along with this dangerous charade."
Boot mentions the recent firing of cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs, who was canned by Trump after he dared to declare that the U.S. election process of safe and secure.