‘Boogaloo Bois’ face new charges for possession of machine guns and silencers
MINNEAPOLIS — After trying to capitalize on the civil unrest in Minneapolis this summer, two members of anti-government Boogaloo Bois attempted to sell untraceable machine guns and unregistered silencers to Hamas, an international terrorist group, to be used in attacks against United States and Israeli soldiers overseas, according to a new indictment announced by federal prosecutors in Minnesota Friday.Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, met with an undercover FBI agent, who they believed to be a senior member of Hamas, on July 30, according to federal court documents. Th…
Trump’s top Florida strategist says win shows Republicans should be a ‘big tent’ party
MIAMI — President Donald Trump’s big victory in Florida should serve as a lesson that the GOP can and should be a “big tent” party, Trump’s top Florida campaign strategist wrote Friday in an open memo laying out the strategy used to get Trump reelected in the nation’s biggest battleground.Susie Wiles, who ran Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Florida, wrote that Trump’s latest effort “should be the model for other battleground states in future cycles.”“The lesson is simple: In order to form a consistent, winning coalition, Republicans, in the words of President Ronald Reagan, must provide a b... (more…)
Steve Bannon’s lawyer quits border wall case after gadfly’s incendiary tweet
NEW YORK — Steve Bannon is looking for a new lawyer a day after he called for the heads of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray to be placed on pikes at the White House.Bannon’s current attorney, Bill Burck, did not explain in a letter filed Friday in Manhattan Federal Court why the former White House chief strategist was in the market for a new lawyer. Burck was representing Bannon in the federal case charging him with defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” campaign.Burck works for the prominent law firm Quinn Emanuel.“Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel... (more…)
‘Stacey led the parade’: Many praise Abrams for Dems’ resurgence in Georgia
ATLANTA — The election results in Georgia are not final, but for the first time in nearly 30 years, a Democratic nominee for president edged ahead in the vote count when former Vice President Joe Biden moved past President Donald Trump in the state early Friday morning.Two Republican U.S. senators in the state have been forced into a runoff, and suburban seats on county commissions, school boards and the General Assembly are leaning toward the Democrats for the first time in a generation.Republicans still control all statewide offices and the lion’s share of county posts. But if there is a sin... (more…)