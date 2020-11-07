Quantcast
Connect with us

Boogaloo-loving CA teacher faces trial for threatening health official over COVID

Published

1 min ago

on

A California college teacher with ties to the far-right Boogaloo movement has been ordered to stand trial for sending threatening letters to a health official over restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alan Viarengo, 55, who taught math at a community college in northern California, was arrested in August at his home in the town of Gilroy where officers seized 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a court hearing on Thursday, a judge in Santa Clara County ruled that he must stand trial for two felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official.

According to authorities, Viarengo over the course of several months beginning in April sent Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr Sara Cody 24 threatening letters.

One letter seemingly from the same sender expressed satisfaction that Cody was getting threats and said her address had been posted “everywhere.”

“You will pay a heavy price for your stupidity, (expletive),” another letter said, according to The Mercury News.

Other letters said “You must go no matter how you go you stupid (expletive),” and “You are done … it’s over … say goodbye,” the paper said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cody is one of the nation’s most vocal officials in favor of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result has been the target of protests as well as profane letters, emails and phone calls, police said.

Some of the letters Viarengo allegedly sent her had slogans of the Boogaloo movement, a loosely organized far-right wing extremist group known for their anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun beliefs, according to a police report.

Authorities said that detectives during their investigation also determined that Viarengo had sent a letter to the widow of a sheriff’s deputy mocking his June killing while in the line of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boogaloo movement has been linked to the killing, according to the authorities.

Viarengo’s attorney could not be reached for comment on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his arrest, he taught at Gavilan College in Gilroy and his views were often published in the local town paper, the Gilroy Dispatch.

He is free on bail pending his trial expected to take place in January and has been barred from having any firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Supreme Court denies immediate halt of Pennsylvania vote count

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

A US Supreme Court justice on Friday denied a request by Pennsylvania's Republicans to immediately halt the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day -- referring the challenge to the full court to consider on Saturday.

Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania in the meantime to continue keeping the late-arriving ballots separate, affirming a decision already made by the state's top elections official Kathy Boockvar, who told CNN they were unlikely affect the outcome in any case.

The last-ditch petition for an emergency injunction -- filed as Democrat Joe Biden solidified his lead and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump -- targeted thousands of ballots.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Meghan McCain Nation: Anyone baffled at how Trump’s margin among white women went up hasn’t been watching ‘The View’

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

On the day after the election, Meghan McCain was feeling nostalgic. Accompanying an Instagram graphic that urges, among other observations, "Vote for whomever, but it will be up to us to rebuild the division this political process has established by being decent, respectful, kind, loving, supportive, and compassionate human beings during these trying times" were a few of McCain's personal thoughts.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

3rd White House outbreak grows to 5 coronavirus cases — and they tried to hide it from the public: report

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Late on Friday night, multiple news outlets reported White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadows was in close contact with White House advisor Jared Kushner.

"Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign’s Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead," NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE