‘Boy did we screw up!’ Right-wing megadonor admits he made the GOP toxic — and wrecked the country

Right-wing megadonor Charles Koch is admitting that he has some regrets about the hyper-partisan atmosphere he helped foster with his help in creating the Tea Party movement last decade.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Koch reflects on the fact that the Tea Party was highly successful in electing Republicans, but a massive failure in achieving its aim of restraining the growth of the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems to me the tea party was largely unsuccessful long-term, given that we’re coming off a Republican administration with the largest government spending in history,” he explained.

The Journal notes that Koch writes in a new book that he regrets contributing to the poisonous polarization that led to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

“Boy, did we screw up!” he writes. “What a mess!”

While Koch is still a libertarian-leaning conservative, he is nonetheless hoping to try to work with the incoming Biden administration.

“I look forward to finding ways to work with them to break down the barriers holding people back, whether in the economy, criminal justice, immigration, the Covid-19 pandemic, or anywhere else,” he said. :At the same time, I hope we all use this post-election period to find a better way forward.”