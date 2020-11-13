‘Boy did we screw up!’ Right-wing megadonor admits he made the GOP toxic — and wrecked the country
Right-wing megadonor Charles Koch is admitting that he has some regrets about the hyper-partisan atmosphere he helped foster with his help in creating the Tea Party movement last decade.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Koch reflects on the fact that the Tea Party was highly successful in electing Republicans, but a massive failure in achieving its aim of restraining the growth of the federal government.
“It seems to me the tea party was largely unsuccessful long-term, given that we’re coming off a Republican administration with the largest government spending in history,” he explained.
The Journal notes that Koch writes in a new book that he regrets contributing to the poisonous polarization that led to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.
“Boy, did we screw up!” he writes. “What a mess!”
While Koch is still a libertarian-leaning conservative, he is nonetheless hoping to try to work with the incoming Biden administration.
“I look forward to finding ways to work with them to break down the barriers holding people back, whether in the economy, criminal justice, immigration, the Covid-19 pandemic, or anywhere else,” he said. :At the same time, I hope we all use this post-election period to find a better way forward.”
Trump’s potential competitor for Fox News is like the ‘right-wing cable equivalent of Wayne’s World’: op-ed
As President Trump continues his push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, he's turned sour on his once-favorite news network, Fox News, thanks to their willingness to call states, correctly, for Joe Biden. Now he's calling on his followers to switch over to more militantly pro-Trump networks like One America News Network and Newsmax.
According to The Week's Matthew Walther, Fox News has nothing to worry about. While it's possible that Fox might lose some viewers to these other pro-Trump networks, Walther says it's unlikely to have any effect.
"...it seems to me unlikely that millions of viewers who are accustomed to Fox's winning combination of right-wing bias and slick production values will adjust their viewing habits on a permanent basis," Walther writes. "One America is the right-wing cable equivalent of Wayne's World. Like Newsmax, it is not the future of a post-Trump conservative movement but a relic of the Obama era, when conservative media was well-funded and expansive."
2020 Election
Steve Schmidt wallops the ‘cowardly, sniveling GOP Congress’ for abetting Trump’s election ‘temper tantrum’
In a series of tweets on Friday morning, former GOP campaign adviser and current Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt rained hell on the Republican leadership for putting Donald Trump before their country and not insisting that he concede defeat instead of throwing a "temper tantrum" because he lost by over five million votes to former Vice President Joe Biden.
As Schmidt sees it, the president's insistence that the election was stolen from him will likely lead to violence from some of Trump's supporters leaving complicit Republican lawmakers with blood on their hands.
"Let’s be clear. Joe Biden is the President-Elect of the United States," he began. "The refusal of Republicans to acknowledge this are poisoning American democracy. They are breaking faith with our history, ideals and ideas. It is unforgivable and dangerous. It is UNAMERICAN and disloyal."
‘I want what they’re smoking’: The View’s Whoopi astonished by Trump officials predicting a second term
Peter Navarro is the latest White House official to suggest President Donald Trump would serve a second term, and "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if they were on drugs.
The White House trade adviser told Fox Business the administration had frozen out president-elect Joe Biden in transition preparations because those efforts were unnecessary.
“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption there will be a second Trump term,” Navarro told Fox Business, echoing comments by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.