Breitbart editor mocked for saying Biden wouldn’t have won popular vote without California

Published

2 hours ago

on

Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak (Screen cap).

President-elect Joe Biden not only won the electoral vote in the United States’ 2020 presidential election — he won the popular vote as well, defeating President Donald Trump by at least 4.2 million votes (according to the Associated Press). Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak, on Twitter, argued that Biden’s victory in the popular vote wouldn’t be so decisive if one excluded California — and he is being mocked unmercifully for his post.

The 2020 election had a historically large turnout. According to the Associated Press, Biden won at least 74.8 million votes nationwide compared to at least 70.5 million for Trump. AP’s figures for California show that Biden defeated Trump by 31% in that state, with at least 4.8 million California votes going to Trump and at least 9.3 million California votes going to Biden.

Pollak tweeted that California gave Biden a “popular vote margin”:

Twitter users have had a lot to say about Pollak’s post. Here are some of their reactions:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
