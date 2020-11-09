Breitbart editor mocked for saying Biden wouldn’t have won popular vote without California

President-elect Joe Biden not only won the electoral vote in the United States’ 2020 presidential election — he won the popular vote as well, defeating President Donald Trump by at least 4.2 million votes (according to the Associated Press). Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak, on Twitter, argued that Biden’s victory in the popular vote wouldn’t be so decisive if one excluded California — and he is being mocked unmercifully for his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 election had a historically large turnout. According to the Associated Press, Biden won at least 74.8 million votes nationwide compared to at least 70.5 million for Trump. AP’s figures for California show that Biden defeated Trump by 31% in that state, with at least 4.8 million California votes going to Trump and at least 9.3 million California votes going to Biden.

Pollak tweeted that California gave Biden a “popular vote margin”:

Biden won the popular vote — unless you exclude California. You shouldn't, but worth noting. California provided the popular vote margin for Biden. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 8, 2020

Twitter users have had a lot to say about Pollak’s post. Here are some of their reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers won the NBA Finals — unless you exclude Lebron James https://t.co/s17Gqmto2K — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 9, 2020

Let’s exclude California income taxes from the federal budget and see how long the government lasts. https://t.co/1w2MAxyPak — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I am not the fastest sprinter in the world – unless you arbitrarily take 10 seconds off my 100m time. You shouldn't, but worth noting. https://t.co/0G8621TykB — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) November 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I heard if you exclude any votes by people with a T in their name or were born in Sept/lactose intolerant then Trump defo takes it. — Danielle Ward (@captainward) November 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Last time I checked CA was a part of the US. — Mátti Kovler (@mattikovler) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true that if Biden got fewer votes, he wouldn’t have had as many votes. I can see why your paymasters give you those big bucks — Connor Wroe Southard ⚔️🛡🤟 (@ConnorSouthard) November 9, 2020

If you exclude California, Biden still won the popular vote by 2,142 votes. Bad point, nice try. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) November 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT