‘Bring us together’: Jon Ossoff’s first Georgia senate runoff ad previews his strategy
ATLANTA — Democrat Jon Ossoff served notice that his runoff campaign against U.S. Sen. David Perdue would focus on health care, the economy and infrastructure in a debut ad released Saturday.With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Ossoff’s 30-second ad highlights the same message he promoted during his general election campaign against Perdue, a first-term Republican and former Fortune 500 chief executive.Speaking directly to the camera, Ossoff doesn’t mention Perdue and it doesn’t overtly criticize Republicans. But it echoes his main line of attack against the incumbent, who he’s relentl…
2020 Election
Biden-Harris victory a sigh of relief of historic proportion — and now the hard work begins
Joseph R. Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, and much of the nation, and the world, is breathing a sigh of relief. Going to the White House with him is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — the first woman, first Black woman and first Indian American to hold a nationwide elected office.After a prolonged count, Biden secured victory by winning key states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, to give him the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College. The Trump administration has filed lawsuits and demands for recounts in key states. Even though Biden’s... (more…)
2020 Election
Fox News suspends Jeanine Pirro’s show after ‘spat’ over airing baseless voter fraud claims: report
Fox News reportedly cancelled Jeanine Pirro's show over the weekend after she was set to make the baseless claim that widespread voter fraud took place in the 2020 election.
According to Newsmax, Pirro wanted "to expose the vote fraud that took place in the election."
Fox News hosts are on record saying that there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud.
It was not immediately clear if Pirro's show would return to Fox News at a later date.
2020 Election
Eric Trump ridiculed for desperate demand for a ‘manual recount of every ballot in the country: ‘You want to lose twice?’
While his father remained quiet on Twitter on Sunday morning after losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, Eric Trump -- son of President Donald Trump -- made a demand that every ballot in the country be manually recounted to see who really won the election.
According to Eric who linked to a story from Breitbart.com, "Software from hell! There needs to be a manual recount of every ballot in this country right now!"
While Trump and his advocates have yet to come up with any evidence of voter fraud in an election that saw Biden beat the president by 4 million votes, the president's middle son insisted every vote needs to be reviewed -- which led to quite a bit of Twitter mockery that you can see below: