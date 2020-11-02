Business leaders brace for mayhem and civil unrest around America’s 2020 presidential election: report
US business leaders are calling for calm following Tuesday’s election even as they brace for potential trouble on the streets and inside their companies in case of a disputed result.
The fears were highlighted in many US cities where retail stores were being boarded up, as some key executives expressed concerns about public reaction.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg last week warned of the potential for civil unrest as votes are tallied in a US election that will be “a test” for the social network.
Zuckerberg expressed his concern recently while describing safeguards against misinformation and voter suppression at the leading social network that are intended to avoid the kinds of deception and abuse that played out four years ago.
“I’m worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or weeks to be finalized there is a risk of civil unrest,” said Zuckerberg.
American companies are striving to maintain the appearance of political neutrality while they ramp up security and watch for clashes between employees with conflicting political views in an election so hotly fought it is at a flashpoint.
The risk appears heightened amid concerns that President Donald Trump may challenge the validity of the results of the race against Democrat Joe Biden.
“This has been a difficult election for a lot of companies to navigate,” Control Risks associate director Allison Wood told AFP.
The business risk consulting firm has seen an uptick in requests for additional security, both armed and unarmed.
While retailers have been most interested in the potential of looting or rioting, operations with around-the-clock shift workers are worried about trouble in the streets preventing employees from showing up, according to Wood.
Companies are also worried that polarizing political themes fueling conflict in the streets will ignite clashes on factory floors or in other facilities.
“At manufacturing facilities or other essential operations with people on-site, that is certainly something businesses are thinking about,” Wood said.
“For a lot of companies, that potential is mitigated because people are still working from home.”
Armed with Intelligence?
Requests from clients at risk consulting firm Allied Universal include guards; executive protection, and “proactive intelligence” gathering, according to senior vice president Joshua Skule.
“Intelligence support during a time of unrest will allow local operations or security managers to have a near real-time overview of the local climate and operating environment should tensions rapidly escalate,” Skule said in a post.
Large rallies and demonstrations are expected in cities across the country no matter the outcome of the US election.
The potential for violence will depend on an array of factors, including the winning candidate; delay in election results, and social media disinformation, according to Skule.
“This is clearly an election in which there is a lot of tension on both sides of the political spectrum,” Wood said.
“People are viewing the election in existential terms, and that could turn to violence and looting quickly.”
Walmart last week reversed course after it said it would keep guns and ammunition stored off of sales floors, out of easy reach by customers.
The retail giant cited unrest in Philadelphia when it announced the security measure, but put weaponry back on the sales floors after a day.
The Business Roundtable association representing a who’s-who list of top US companies put out a call for people to support the voting process, even if counting takes longer than usual due to a shift to mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.
“Even under normal circumstances, it can take time to finalize results,” a joint statement read.
“We urge all Americans to support the process set out in our federal and state laws and to remain confident in our country’s long tradition of peaceful and fair elections.”
2020 Election
GOP ‘has become a giant political brothel’: NYT’s Tom Friedman says ‘the red light has always been on’
The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.
"Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest," anchor Chris Cuomo said. "He says this could be the last week of America as we know it."
new york times columnist and author of "thank you for being late," tom friedman is here. i paid a lot of money for this hair. you want to scare it off my head. what does it mean? >>
"Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power," Friedman said. "That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don't have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history."
2020 Election
Lester Holt warns of voting ‘powder keg’ in election eve address: ‘This is a deep breath moment’
NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt on Monday had a message to viewers on the stakes of the 2020 election.
"At about this time tomorrow evening the first polls in the 2020 election will begin to close," Holt noted. "If that just gave you a knot in your stomach, it's ok, me too."
"Let's face it, this campaign has often felt like a powder keg with a fuse burning down to November 3rd and it's allowed our minds to sometimes drift into dark places about potential for violence and whether the outcome will be accepted," he continued.
"This is a deep breath moment. We will need all of our collective patience and critical think skills tomorrow. Yes, democracy is messy, but we have got to let it work. If not for ourselves, then for our children, who you know are watching us," he explained.
2020 Election
Republicans blasted for ‘mass disenfranchisement’ for voter suppression legal wrangling
On Monday, The New York Times reported that Republicans are gearing up for an unprecedented legal challenge to the results of the presidential election — triggering outrage from voting rights attorneys.
"Both sides expect Mr. Trump and his allies to try again to disqualify late-arriving ballots in the emerging center of the legal fight, Pennsylvania, after the state’s high court rejected a previous attempt and the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal," reported Jim Rutenberg, Michael Schmidt, Nick Corasaniti, and Peter Baker. "The scale of the Republican effort is beyond any that longtime civil rights lawyers said they could recall, and they, along with lawyers for the Democrats, said they were ready to meet Mr. Trump’s lawyers in court."