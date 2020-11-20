California imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases spike
Governor Gavin Newsom said the 10:00 pm to 5:00 am stay-at-home order will take effect Saturday evening and remain in force through December 21.
“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” he said in a statement.
“It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges.
“We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”
The order will be effective in counties in the state’s most restrictive purple tier, which applies to 94 percent of the state’s population including in Los Angeles and San Diego.
San Francisco, which moved from the least-restrictive yellow to red tier this week, will not be affected by the curfew.
However the city, like much of the Bay Area, has been forced to shut down indoor dining and has restricted retailers and gyms amid a renewed coronavirus surge.
Authorities said COVID-19 cases have increased by approximately 50 percent in California during the first week of November, sparking fears of hospitals in hot-spots being overwhelmed with new patients.
“Letting our guard down could put thousands of lives in danger and cripple our health care system,” said Erica Pan, the state’s acting public health officer.
“Together we prevented a public health crisis in the spring and together we can do it again,” she added.
Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, warned that harsher restrictions could be imposed unless the number of cases goes down.
“We may need to take more stringent actions if we are unable to flatten the curve quickly,” he said. “Taking these hard, temporary actions now could help prevent future shutdowns.”
Newsom’s announcement on the curfew came as more and more US states rolled back on reopenings.
America has now registered over 251,000 fatalities and over 11.6 million reported cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest reported national death toll.
The surge in cases has alarmed authorities to the point that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.
2020 Election
As Trump pursues strategy of chaos and confusion, Biden urged to ‘go big and fast’ to fix ‘broken’ government
"The chaos and confusion is the strategy."
That's according to Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, who on Wednesday published an analysis of President Donald Trump's refusal to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden; instead, Trump is spreading lies and filing lawsuits that challenge the election results, fire up his base, and attack U.S. democracy.
The effort by Trump and his allies to "sow discontent and doubt among his most loyal supporters" won't keep him in office, Pace posited, "but it could both undermine the new president's efforts to unify a fractured nation and fuel Trump in his next endeavor, whether that's another White House run in 2024 or a high-profile media venture."
COVID-19
Almost a million people inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine: firm
Nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although it has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.
China has been giving experimental Covid-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.
"We have not received a single report of severe adverse reaction, and only a few had some mild symptoms," Liu Jingzhen said in an interview re-published by the state-owned firm on Wednesday.
China has been bullish about the development of its vaccine for the new virus -- which first emerged in the centre of the country late last year -- with four vaccines now in late-stage testing.
COVID-19
Fauci says Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccine data is ‘solid’
The United States' top infectious disease official said Thursday that two coronavirus vaccines being tested were "solid," and that the speed at which they were developed has not compromised safety or integrity.
Anthony Fauci spoke at a rare briefing from the White House virus task force to reassure some public concerns about the two vaccines -- one from Pfizer/BioNTech and the other by Moderna -- after both companies announced successful trials.
"The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety nor did it compromise scientific integrity. It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before," he said.