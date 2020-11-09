Quantcast
Connect with us

Can Joe Biden heal America when Donald Trump and his allies don’t want it healed?

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

In case you missed the news, Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. With almost all ballots counted, Biden has over 75 million votes and Trump some 71 million. The Electoral College isn’t even close.

But Trump still has not conceded and some leading Republicans say he shouldn’t.

Senator Lindsey Graham warned on Sunday that Trump shouldn’t concede because “if Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, despite zero evidence of voter fraud, the GOP should attack the outcome of the election because a Democrat was elected president.

The nation was already divided when Trump became president. But Trump exploited our divisions to gain and try to keep power. He didn’t just pour salt into our wounds. He planted grenades in them.

And now he and his enablers appear willing to pull the pins.

Elections usually end with losing candidates congratulating winners and graciously accepting defeat. They thereby demonstrate their commitment to the democratic system over the particular outcome they fought to achieve.

Apparently there will be no graciousness from Trump and his allies, and no concession from Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

They don’t want America to heal. Evidently, they are not committed to the democratic system. They’d prefer continuous warfare because that’s the only way they think they can win.

It’s a nearly treasonous act: Destroy public trust in the system in order to retain power.

Although Americans have strongly disagreed over what we want the government to do, we have agreed to be bound by the outcomes of our elections. This meta-agreement has required enough trust for us to regard the views and interests of those we disagree with as equally worthy of consideration as our own.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump and his allies have continuously sacrificed that trust for partisan ends. And it looks like they won’t stop until they’ve destroyed whatever trust remains.

Trump will be president for another three months. He is already mounting legal challenges and demanding recounts, maneuvers that could prevent states from meeting the legal deadline of December 8 for choosing electors.

ADVERTISEMENT

If this continues, America could find itself in a situation similar to what it faced in 1876 when claims about ballot fraud forced a special electoral commission to decide the winner, just two days before the inauguration.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump, Graham, and Trump’s other Republican allies refuse to attend Biden’s inauguration. Maybe Trump stages a giant rally for himself instead, and Lindsey Graham introduces him as the “real” president. Trump sends firestorms of aggrieved messages to his followers – questioning Biden’s legitimacy as president and urging that they refuse to recognize his presidency.

This is followed by months of Trump rallies and tweets containing even more outlandish charges: plots against him and America by Biden, Nancy Pelosi, “deep-state” bureaucrats, “socialists,” immigrants, Muslims, or any other of his standard foes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It could go on like this for years. Trump thereby keeps the nation’s attention focused on himself, remains the center of controversy and divisiveness, and makes it harder for Biden to heal the nation. Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham and his ilk keep millions of Republican voters in a state of perpetual fury leading up to the midterm elections of 2022 and the presidential election in 2024.

Now is the time for other Republican leaders to exercise true leadership and ask the nation to unify behind Biden.

Former President George W. Bush made a start. At the same time Graham was warning Trump not to concede, Bush phoned Biden to congratulate him, saying the race was “fundamentally fair” and “its outcome is clear.” In a subsequent statement Bush added, “I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won the opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

Kudos to Bush.

The media (including Twitter, Facebook, and even Fox News) can also help. They have already begun to call out Trump’s lies in real time and cut off his press conferences, practices that should have started years ago. They should continue to tag his lies and those of his allies, and ignore their baseless claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be a fitting end to a reality-TV president who has tried to turn America into a reality warzone.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Morning Joe laughs at report Trump is leaning on Don Jr and Eric for election advice: ‘They don’t count’

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Discussing reports that Donald Trump is seeking his family's counsel on whether he should concede defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough laughed at the notion the president would care what sons Don Jr. and Eric had to offer.

Speaking with MSNBC regular Jonathan Lemire, the host asked about the nature of discussions in the White House over where to go now that Biden looks to have won.

"Jonathan Lemire, everybody knows it's over," host Scarborough began. "What's the family saying to him?"

"The family are some of the voices saying it's not just over yet," the AP reporter replied. "Rudy Giuliani is perhaps the loudest in the president's ear and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are urging --"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ronna McDaniel privately knows Trump is toast and his defiance ‘cannot go on for too long’: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump remains defiant in his refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Washington Post reports that many in Trump's orbit keep egging him on to fight the results, even though they privately believe he has no shot at remaining in the White House.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Truly unconscionable’: In desperation mode, Trump planning to hold rallies and display obits of supposedly dead voters

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

In an increasingly flailing effort to undercut the legitimacy of his election loss at the hands of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump's legal team and remaining campaign apparatus are preparing to hold press conferences and in-person rallies at which they plan to display the supposed evidence behind the incumbent's thus-far baseless claims of widespread voter fraud—including obituaries of dead people who purportedly cast ballots.

"The Trump campaign's strategy is basically to completely undermine faith in democracy."—Parker Malloy, Media Matters for America.Despite the lack of supporting evidence and fact-checks debunking them, claims that tens of thousands of ballots were submitted in the name of deceased individuals and counted have been proliferating in right-wing social media circles, outlets like Breitbart, and among Trump's advisers since Election Day.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE