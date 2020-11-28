Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank account
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has “piles of cash” at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city.
Lam was targeted, along with 14 other senior city officials, in the toughest US action on Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the new law on the territory in late June.
The move by Washington freezes the American assets of the 15 officials and criminalizes any financial transactions in the United States.
In an interview with local English TV channel HKIBC aired on Friday night, Lam said she was “using cash every day for all the things” after being sanctioned.
“Sitting in front of you is a chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) who has no banking service made available to her,” Lam told HKIBC.
“I have piles of cash at home, the government is paying me cash for my salary,” she added.
Lam added that it was “very honorable” to be “unjustifiably sanctioned” by the US government and does not want to deter anyone from serving in public office.
Earning HK$5.21 million (US$672,000) a year, Lam is one of the highest paid leaders in the world.
Her remarks sparked a public backlash, with social media users posting photos of coins in their piggy banks at home to contrast with Lam’s wealth.
Others questioned how her large salary would be transported to her residence in cash.
Lam had told media in August that she faced “a little bit of inconvenience” from the sanctions which hampered her use of credit cards.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
First African-American cardinal readies for ‘princehood’
Wilton Gregory is about to make history: the first African-American to be picked as cardinal is handing out interviews like a Hollywood star and the Catholic world can't get enough.
The 72-year old Washington archbishop, who is currently under quarantine ahead of the big day in the Vatican on Saturday, shows no sign of pre-ceremony nerves as he chats via Zoom about Pope Francis's "important choice".
"I'm only one person, but at this point I'm a symbolic individual," the Chicago native told AFP with a broad smile.
His elevation is "a sign of the importance of and respect for the African-American community" -- and comes as the first recognized African-American priest, Augustus Tolton, is being considered for sainthood, he said.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump slammed by his biographer: He is so incompetent that he cannot even succeed at being a loser
Speaking on CNN this Friday, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio said that Donald Trump's "buffoonery" in regards to his allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election is consistent with who his is and who he's always been."
"He is profoundly an incompetent person -- a loser, if you might say," D'Antonio said. "He's so incompetent, he can't even succeed at being a loser."
"This is the creature he has always been," he later added.
When asked if he thinks Trump will skip Joe Biden's inauguration, D'Antonio said it's very possible.
"The answer to that will be determined by what he thinks will profit him the most," he said. "By 'profit,' I mean literal profit ... but also what he imagines will profit him going forward."