CDC: US COVID-19 death toll could reach 321,000 by mid-December
ATLANTA — A new report issued this week by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the coronavirus death toll could reach up to 321,000 by the middle of December.According to the CDC’s “COVID-19 Forecasts: Deaths,” models are predicting the number of coronavirus deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with between 10,600 and 21,400 new fatalities likely to be reported in the week ending Dec. 19, 2020.The model predicts between 294,000 and 321,000 total coronavirus deaths will have been reported by that time.As of Friday afternoon, Johns Hopkins Universit…
What the Supreme Court got wrong about Gov. Cuomo’s COVID restrictions
The unsigned opinion by the nation’s highest court got it wrong, insisting that restrictions placed on religious gatherings imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York’s COVID hot spots must be nullified, for they violate the First Amendment.The dissent by the Bronx’s Sonia Sotomayor got it right. The rules, capping gatherings at 10 people or less, are actually more generous for faith-based institutions than for any other type: “New York treats houses of worship far more favorably than their secular comparators.” How on Earth can that be an offense to the guaranteed freedom to exercise religion? ... (more…)
Small businesses that took PPP aid may face a tax problem
A recent IRS ruling tying up a loose end in the 2020 economic-relief law could force many small businesses to pay taxes on government aid meant to help through the pandemic.The agency on Nov. 18 said the businesses cannot deduct expenses such as payroll and rent, paid for with money from the Paycheck Protection Program of the CARES Act. Such deductions are common when those expenses are paid for with revenue from running a business.The ruling hardened a divide between the Trump administration and the main tax writers in Congress, who have sought since the coronavirus outbreak produced an econ... (more…)