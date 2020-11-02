Central America braces for strengthening Hurricane Eta
Eta strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane on Monday as it barreled towards the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The hurricane was packing sustained winds of 110 miles (175 kilometers) an hour as it swept over the Caribbean 140 miles northeast of the Nicaraguan coastal city of Bilwi, the NHC said.
Travelling at nine miles an hour, Eta is expected to make landfall early Tuesday just north of Bilwi, the main town in Nicaragua’s Caribbean region.
“Life threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides are expected across portions of Central America,” the NHC said in a bulletin.
It warned that “flash flooding and river flooding would be possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands.”
Dangerous storm surges are expected to raise water levels by up to 18 feet (five meters) above normal tide levels in areas along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, and up to five feet above normal along the coast of Honduras, where a tropical storm warning was in force.
Eta dumped heavy rains in Costa Rica on Sunday, where authorities evacuated people from the country’s southern Pacific coast.
“The eye of the hurricane is coming directly over Bilwi and we have it close by,” local resident Limbort Bucardo told AFP.
“There is some concern from the population, there are many flood areas, people are packing their goods and looking for ways to get out to shelters.”
Residents stocked up with food, lamps, radios and plastic bags to protect their belongings, Bucardo said.
“The houses are totally vulnerable, they are old wooden houses lined with plastic,” unable to withstand strong winds, said emergency services volunteer Kevin Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said 1,600 indigenous people were evacuated from the outlying Miskitos Cays archipelago, in the path of the hurricane, on Sunday.
The government sent 88 tons of food to the region on Sunday, as well as emergency crews to help repair communications and infrastructure once the hurricane has passed.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
Central America braces for strengthening Hurricane Eta
Eta strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane on Monday as it barreled towards the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The hurricane was packing sustained winds of 110 miles (175 kilometers) an hour as it swept over the Caribbean 140 miles northeast of the Nicaraguan coastal city of Bilwi, the NHC said.
Travelling at nine miles an hour, Eta is expected to make landfall early Tuesday just north of Bilwi, the main town in Nicaragua's Caribbean region.
"Life threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides are expected across portions of Central America," the NHC said in a bulletin.
Breaking Banner
Mark Hamill does final Lincoln Project ad calling out Trump’s tyranny of stopping votes from being counted
The Lincoln Projects' final ad is a 90-second video that attacks President Donald Trump for trying to steal the election by blocking states from counting ballots as they're cast.
Narrated by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the ad begins by remembering that the absentee ballots was created because soldiers were far from home and couldn't show up to the county seat to cast their vote.
The right to vote has been something the overwhelming amount of Americans had to fight for. Yet, in 2020, Americans are being forced to fight to have their ballot counted again.
“Nothing is more important than counting every vote, especially those that are serving our country. Suppressing any vote is un-American,” Hamill says in the ad.
Latest Headlines
Several injured in central Vienna shooting, Austrian police say
Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire, police said on Twitter on Monday, with local media reporting that a synagogue had been attacked.
"Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.
Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing near a synagogue in the city centre following the gunfire.
ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time.
Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!