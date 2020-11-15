Chemical injected in town’s drinking water called ‘an environmental injustice’
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of a small town that injected an unapproved chemical into their drinking water for 10 years want the chemical manufacturer and South Carolina health regulators to pay for exposing them to the unauthorized water additive.Berry Systems Inc. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control face potential liability over the use of Halosan in the town of Denmark, a remote community that for years has drawn complaints about the quality of its drinking water.Lawyers for the residents asked a court this past week to add Berry and DHEC to a 2018 class action lawsui…
2020 Election
Evangelical pastor explains why nobody understands Trump voters
Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
‘He won because…’ — Trump edges toward accepting Biden victory
President Donald Trump appeared to edge closer towards acknowledging his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning, as he again railed against supposed mass fraud in the vote won by challenger Joe Biden.
"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.
Trump has refused to concede the election, and repeatedly said he intended to overturn the result through legal cases -- though no evidence of mass fraud in the November 3 election has been found.
2020 Election
John Bolton rips election fraud claim: ‘A conspiracy so vast and so successful that there’s no evidence of it’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday threw cold water on the idea that Democrats had conspired to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
"I think it's very important for leaders of the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think that, in fact, Trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud are baseless," Bolton told ABC's Martha Raddatz.
The former ambassador noted that Trump's lawsuits have "failed consistently" to overturn the election results.
"Where's the evidence?" he wondered. "I think as every day goes by, it's clearer and clearer, there isn't any evidence."