Cher visits Pakistan to save the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’
She believes in life in the wild.Pop goddess Cher met with the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Friday, to help save Kaavan — known as “the world’s loneliest elephant.”The legendary singer and Oscar-winning actress was celebrating the departure of Kaavan, who’ll soon leave a Pakistani zoo for an animal sanctuary in Cambodia.“Just came from meeting to thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn for making it possible for me to take Kaavan to Cambodia,” the 74-year-old Grammy Award-winner tweeted. “Kaavan will be able to leave for Cambodia on the 29.”Four Paws International, an animal welfare orga…
Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank account
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city.
Lam was targeted, along with 14 other senior city officials, in the toughest US action on Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the new law on the territory in late June.
The move by Washington freezes the American assets of the 15 officials and criminalizes any financial transactions in the United States.
In an interview with local English TV channel HKIBC aired on Friday night, Lam said she was "using cash every day for all the things" after being sanctioned.
Cuban police quell protest and detain young artists and academics on hunger strike
MIAMI — While Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday night, in Havana Cuban police forcefully ended a hunger strike by young artists, academics, journalists and activists protesting government repression.The protesters are members of the Movimiento San Isidro, a loose collective advocating for freedom of expression on the communist island. Several of them, including artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, started a hunger strike last week to protest the imprisonment of rapper Daniel Solis, who was accused of contempt and sentenced to eight months.On Thursday night, police and what app... (more…)