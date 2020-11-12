Chuck Grassley jumps ship: Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday said that he believes President-elect Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings to allow him to prepare to take office.

The remarks were first reported by CNN’s Manu Raju.

“I would think – especially on classified briefings – the answer is yes,” Grassley said.

Grassley pointed to the contested 2000 election as a model for how the Trump administration should proceed in officially recognizing Biden’s transition team.

The senator stuck to his answer after being reminded that the shortened transition time in 2000 may have contributed to the lack of preparation for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Earlier this week, Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma also said that he would take action if Biden was not given access to classified briefings by Friday.

