Chuck Grassley jumps ship: Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday said that he believes President-elect Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings to allow him to prepare to take office.
The remarks were first reported by CNN’s Manu Raju.
“I would think – especially on classified briefings – the answer is yes,” Grassley said.
Grassley pointed to the contested 2000 election as a model for how the Trump administration should proceed in officially recognizing Biden’s transition team.
The senator stuck to his answer after being reminded that the shortened transition time in 2000 may have contributed to the lack of preparation for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Earlier this week, Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma also said that he would take action if Biden was not given access to classified briefings by Friday.
Asked about the 9/11 report that warned that the shortened transition period contributed to the lack of preparedness, Grassley said: “Well, I still would just stick by what I said whatever was done in 2000 ought to be done again.”
‘Lunacy’: Observers stunned by Trump’s latest all-caps Twitter meltdown
President Donald Trump had yet another all-caps Twitter meltdown on Thursday when he cited a bogus report from One America News that falsely claimed a computer program deliberately deleted votes for the president.
In the tweet, the president promoted a conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems switching Trump votes to Biden votes, which the president says has cost him the 2020 election.
"REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE," the president wrote. "DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN."
Stacey Abrams tells The View the only problems GOP candidates have with Georgia election is that they didn’t win
Speaking to the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday, Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams explained that the GOP Senate candidates in Georgia have serious issues with the election, but they're not ones that deal with the count.
She explained that in the past Democrats have ignored runoff elections in the state, but as the Senate majority hangs in the balance, it's possible to win another "Doug Jones" seat if funders and Democrats are willing to do what it takes to win.
"We know that the essential nature of this election changes the future of our country, protects health care, protects access to jobs to protects access to justice," Abrams explained. "We need to remember that Jon Kossoff and Rafael Warnock are the only ways to guarantee Mitch McConnell will pass legislation to renew recovery investment, to help protect jobs for retail workers, the jobs for people suffering going into Christmas or New Year's, not knowing if they can stay in their homes. GASenate.com -- that's the only way we can make certain that the future we need come to fruition with Joe Biden as our president."
STOP THE TIRES: Thousands of Trump-loving truckers are threatening to strike over Biden’s win
Just when you thought the world could not get any weirder, with American politics having been reduced to a giant meme of cats chasing dogs, comes this:
A bunch of truckers are threatening a wildcat strike to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. It seems they are convinced that Biden and “his” Green New Deal-- which he doesn’t support -- have officially ushered in End Times.
A private Facebook page called “STOP THE TIRES” has formed overnight with 62,000 members and counting (it was 61,500 when I began writing this). Its stated purpose is to mobilize a nationwide trucking shutdown during the holiday season, apparently embracing that not-altogether-Republican tradition of workers striking in the name of social justice.