Cindy McCain could be in line to be Joe Biden’s ambassador to Britain
Cindy McCain is reportedly the odds-on favorite to be named President-elect Joe Biden’s ambassador to Great Britain.The widow of former Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain has been tipped to be Biden’s envoy in London once he takes over the White House in January, the Times of London reported Saturday.Cindy McCain, a lifelong Republican, switched sides to campaign for Biden against President Donald Trump this fall.She is credited with helping nudge some Republicans away from Trump, especially in her home state of Arizona, where the McCain name is political gold.Cindy McCain woul…
Iran assassination could undercut Joe Biden’s diplomatic options
The assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel, risks not only sharpening tensions across the region but also severely complicating plans by US President-elect Joe Biden to resume dialogue with the Islamic republic, analysts said Saturday.
Iran has accused arch-foe Israel of seeking to sow "chaos" by killing 59-year-old Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and has strongly implied that the Jewish state was acting with US blessing.
Washington has not officially commented on the operation, in which gunmen targeted Fakhrizadeh's car on a road outside Tehran, according to Iran's defense ministry.
Mysterious monolith in Utah desert reportedly disappears
A mysterious metal monolith found in the remote desert of the western United States, sparking a national guessing game over how it got there, has apparently disappeared, officials said.
The Bureau of Land Management in Utah said Saturday it had received "credible reports" that the object had been removed "by an unknown party" on Friday evening.
The bureau "did not remove the structure which is considered private property," it said in a statement.
"We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff's office."
Melania Trump’s memoir plans set off an avalanche of brutal title suggestions
News from Page Six that first lady Melania Trump is planning on writing a memoir about her time in the White House set off an all too predictable flood of title suggestions on social media that were equal parts brutal and hilarious.
According to Page Six, the first lady is planning to write the book and that the income from it will solely be hers allowing her to cash in the past four years like the rest of the Trump family.