CNN knocks Trump for not taking questions: He ‘continues to put his ego ahead of you and your loved ones’ as COVID surges

Following President Donald J. Trump’s press conference that included ramblings about big pharma and the Democrats blocking him from a second term in the White House, the president was blasted on CNN.



Correspondent Brooke Baldwin said, “President Trump was present, we were actually waiting to see if he would take questions because he has not done so in 17 days and I’m just now told – he left. So, 17 days – no questions have been taken by the President of the United States.”

She continued, “Just given everything that’s happened – is happening, right? The numbers … the president lost the election definitively, he is behind in the popular vote by nearly 6 million, he lost the electoral vote by 74 [million], his legal battles are losing steam – so much so that he and his allies are 2 for 31 in the courts. It is over. And yet, here he is hosting Republican lawmakers from Michigan today – a state that he lost by more than 150,000 votes – in a desperate bid to overturn those results.”

Baldwin added, “And while the president is all in in holding up the democratic process, he’s ignoring the actual crisis that is worsening by the hour across this country: the pandemic. Cases are surging, hospitals are now overflowing. More than 2,000 Americans died yesterday alone and experts are warning the death toll could eclipse a total of 470,000 in the next four months.”

Watch the video below.