CNN knocks Trump for not taking questions: He ‘continues to put his ego ahead of you and your loved ones’ as COVID surges
Following President Donald J. Trump’s press conference that included ramblings about big pharma and the Democrats blocking him from a second term in the White House, the president was blasted on CNN.
Correspondent Brooke Baldwin said, “President Trump was present, we were actually waiting to see if he would take questions because he has not done so in 17 days and I’m just now told – he left. So, 17 days – no questions have been taken by the President of the United States.”
She continued, “Just given everything that’s happened – is happening, right? The numbers … the president lost the election definitively, he is behind in the popular vote by nearly 6 million, he lost the electoral vote by 74 [million], his legal battles are losing steam – so much so that he and his allies are 2 for 31 in the courts. It is over. And yet, here he is hosting Republican lawmakers from Michigan today – a state that he lost by more than 150,000 votes – in a desperate bid to overturn those results.”
Baldwin added, “And while the president is all in in holding up the democratic process, he’s ignoring the actual crisis that is worsening by the hour across this country: the pandemic. Cases are surging, hospitals are now overflowing. More than 2,000 Americans died yesterday alone and experts are warning the death toll could eclipse a total of 470,000 in the next four months.”
Georgia results haven’t been certified after all — Sec State sends updated statement after announcing certification
After GOP shenanigans over the certification of the election results in Michigan became a national scandal, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State now says the Peach State's election results haven't been certified after all.
"A few hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) sent a news release certifying the state’s general-election results, including Biden as the winner of the state’s presidential vote, his office issued a correction that reversed the earlier announcement," The Washington Post reported Friday.
Here’s the disturbing reason Republicans are staying mostly silent about Trump’s attempted coup
Donald Trump and his, uh, lawyer Rudy Giuliani are moving into the next phase of Trump's attempted coup, which entertainingly involves Giuliani sweating out the previous day's martinis into his hair dye while barking incomprehensible conspiracy theories at bewildered reporters.
Unfortunately, the less amusing and more worrisome aspect of the whole ordeal involves Trump's efforts to lean on Republican-run state legislatures to appoint pro-Trump electors in states where Joe Biden clearly won.
Trump’s briefing goes off the rails as he rambles about vaccine-makers conspiring against him
Donald J. Trump strayed off-topic during a Friday press conference on lowering drug prices - blaming pharmaceutical companies for keeping the coronavirus vaccine from the American people until after the election and spouting other conspiracies.
"For generations, the American people have been abused by big pharma and their army of lawyers, lobbyists, and bought and paid for politicians. But I've been loyal to the special interests. I've been loyal to our patients and the people that need drugs, prescription drugs, and devoted myself to completely fighting for the American people. You see that? This is not an easy thing to do. Big pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign, which I won, by the way, but you know, by about almost 74 million votes."