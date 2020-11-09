CNN reporter destroys Bill Barr in massive fact-check

CNN reporter Marshall Cohen just destroyed U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr as a “serial liar” about “voter fraud.”

“He pushed false narratives, cited debunked claims, and doubled down on the absolutely ridiculous conspiracy theory that foreign countries would flood the US with millions of forged ballots,” Cohen tweeted. He continued, “June 22: Barr lied about mail-in voting and massively exaggerated the risks of fraud. For the first time, he also raised the possibility that foreign countries will send forged ballots to US voters. Trump picked up this baseless theory and ran with it.”

“June 25: Barr recycled a bunch of debunked theories, false claims, and exaggerations about the supposed risks of mail-in voting. He said, “you can easily take things out of mailboxes,” leading to massive fraud. Experts again panned his commentary,” Cohen continued. “July 29: In testimony to Congress, Barr again pushed the ridiculous notion that foreign countries will print fake ballots and send them to tons of voters in the US. Pressed for proof, Barr admitted he had no evidence but said it was just ‘common sense.'”



Then, Cohen tweeted that on “Sept. 3: Barr lied about ‘substantial fraud’ in mail voting. He doubled-down on the conspiracy about fake ballots from overseas. He cited an incident about fraud in TX that did not happen. He distorted the US intel community’s findings on Russian meddling.” Adding that on Sept. 4, “After Barr shamelessly cherry-picked a 2005 report on voting co-authored by Jimmy Carter, the 96-year-old former president felt compelled to speak out. He rebuked Barr, and reaffirmed that voting-by-mail is safe and secure,” and on Sept. 12, “Barr invented a spooky and totally false narrative that mail voting deprives people of a secret ballot. He was lying. Experts called him out. There are safeguards in place — in fact, many ballots are rejected for not having a ‘secrecy envelope.'”

See the full thread below and here.

