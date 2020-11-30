Conservative slams ‘propaganda princess’ Maria Bartiromo for fawning over Trump’s election lies

As enraged as President Donald Trump is with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Election Day, he isn’t avoiding the right-wing cable news outlet altogether. Trump, in fact, was interviewed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, November 29, using her show to voice his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. And conservative CNN pundit Amanda Carpenter, later that morning, was vehemently critical of Bartiromo for not challenging Trump’s nonsense.

Trump, calling into Bartiromo’s show for his first full post-election interview, insisted that the election was “rigged” and that he was the victim of widespread election fraud in key battleground states. Bartiromo, during the interview, told the outgoing president, “The facts are on your side.”

Carpenter, who served as communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz but has been an outspoken Never Trumper, discussed that interview during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” — and she made it clear how badly she thinks Bartiromo debased herself.

Carpenter told “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, “This was not hardball. It wasn’t even softball. It was t-ball.”

The conservative pundit lamented that while Bartiromo was once a respected financial journalist, she is nothing more than a “propagandist” now. CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who Stelter also featured as a guest during that “Reliable Sources” segment, agreed with Carpenter and even compared Bartiromo to far-right “Infowars” host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Let’s be clear. Maria Bartiromo is not interviewing the President rn. She is providing him a free platform to feed his base talking points uncontested. (Yum yum!) This is propaganda. I’ll be discussing this and more with @brianstelter next hour on CNN. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 29, 2020

Watching Maria is like watching an infomercial. “Can you tell me more about how, how this blender could really make me a smoothie? Please show me how!” This is the level of questioning we are seeing here. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 29, 2020

Whew Maria went all in on at least three different conspiracies at the 10:42 min mark. She’s way off the deep end. This isn’t a Trump problem, it’s a Fox problem. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 29, 2020

