Corbyn will no longer represent Labour in parliament, party says
Britain's leader of the opposition announced on Wednesday that former leader Jeremy Corbyn would no longer represent the Labour party in the British parliament.Keir Starmer made the announcement on Twitter, saying that Corbyn would remain a member of parliament as an independent.The comments come a day after Corbyn announced that he was "pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party."He was suspended from the party in October after describing the results of an independent investigation into anti-Semitic tendencies in his party as "dramatically overstated."Starmer said Corbyn was still a ... (more…)
Indians watch with a mix of pride and skepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US VP
n India, all eyes will be on Kamala Harris when she becomes US vice president in January. FRANCE 24 traveled to her ancestral village to see what the locals think of her election.
In the Southern Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, where Kamala Harris’ ancestors come from, people are filled with pride at her election and celebrated the Democrat’s victory with a huge prayer in the temple.
“We are sure she will do a good job,” one woman said. “That’s a given.”
Another woman said she was more inspired by her gender than by her ethic origin. Harris has shown women “how to be successful and brave,” the woman said.
US unveils star-spangled pavilion for Dubai’s Expo 2020
Star-spangled and featuring a SpaceX rocket module, the US pavilion at the gigantic Expo 2020 Dubai site was handed over Wednesday less than a year before the delayed launch of the world fair.
The six-month mega event, a milestone for the wealthy Gulf emirate which has splashed out $8.2 billion on the eye-popping venue in the hope of boosting its soft power and resetting the economy, will open its doors in October 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a one-year postponement.
But despite the delay, armies of workers in protective masks were still racing to complete dozens of pavilions among the 192 participating countries, including Israel, which signed a normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates in September.