Critics demand Dem senator expose Republicans privately asking him to ‘convey my well wishes to the president-elect’
U.S. Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, says he is receiving calls from his Republican colleagues telling him privately that they know Joe Biden won the presidential election but can’t say that publicly right now.
Many on social media immediately became furious, demanding he expose them.
On CNN Coons said “it is past time for Republican leaders to stand up and say, ‘we should accept the results of this election,’ and I continue to work with colleagues to urge them to do so.”
Asked what Republicans are telling him behind the scenes, Coons said: “Bluntly? That they accept – they call me to say, ‘Congratulations. Please convey my well wishes to the President-Elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet.'”
Moments ago on @NewDay… Sen. @ChrisCoons reveals what some of his Republican colleagues have said to him in private — “please convey my well wishes to the President-Elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet.” pic.twitter.com/lr6J2XigGa
— Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) November 10, 2020
Coons claimed, “these are conversations best kept private.”
Many Americans disagreed.
If 20-30 of them did this tomorrow as a group, this nonsense would be over immediately.
— Cyneheard @ 🏠 (@cyneheardegypt) November 10, 2020
NAME THEM!!!! https://t.co/b36lyPBKrT
— Deborah Nyman (@DeborahNyman1) November 10, 2020
This is @senatemajldr doing and this is what is wrong with American politics. This is not a game about my team vs your team. In the end he’s suppose to be there to do what’s best for all Americans not just his party. Our country can not progress with this kind of leadership.
— Perry Siegel, CPA (@PerrySiegelCPA) November 10, 2020
NAME THEM, @CHRISCOONS. YOU’RE NOT REQUIRED TO PROTECT THIS TOXIC SHIT. https://t.co/oSNwFrqOd7
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2020
They are behaving like courtiers, not independent senators in a democracy. https://t.co/jtiUrOzqyy
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) November 10, 2020
We need names. https://t.co/A0PCOq1gsA
— President-Elect Biden has a nice ring to it (@StarWarsTatted) November 10, 2020
Embarrassing.
Leaders are supposed to lead, right? https://t.co/DxqxEhFaiU
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 10, 2020
And whatever happened to the party of personal responsibility? https://t.co/331DgTRo9g
— Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) November 10, 2020
Name names, Chris. https://t.co/fZS77WSeZl
— Barbara Morrill (@BarbinMD) November 10, 2020
HE NEEDS TO NAME THEM. NAME THEM. DO NOT LET THEM HIDE.
— genericrich (@genericrich) November 10, 2020
Pure cowardice. https://t.co/Mxg2UxfmdL
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) November 10, 2020
Democrats should be naming these Senators. Biden won. It’s ridiculous that they can’t recognize it. Start from that point and never let go. https://t.co/LX19U0BSQh
— Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) November 10, 2020
Cowards. Every one of them. https://t.co/UMtxjEN31H
— ChrissyH (@ChrissyH21) November 10, 2020
Name them and shame them! This is insane.. https://t.co/xFxvjRmXh1
— Sarah Burgess (@sunkist111) November 10, 2020
.Absolute cowards. Every single one of them. https://t.co/D3STN72ozK
— Erica Reniff (@ericareniff) November 10, 2020
