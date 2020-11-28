Cuban police quell protest and detain young artists and academics on hunger strike
MIAMI — While Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday night, in Havana Cuban police forcefully ended a hunger strike by young artists, academics, journalists and activists protesting government repression.The protesters are members of the Movimiento San Isidro, a loose collective advocating for freedom of expression on the communist island. Several of them, including artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, started a hunger strike last week to protest the imprisonment of rapper Daniel Solis, who was accused of contempt and sentenced to eight months.On Thursday night, police and what app…
Cher visits Pakistan to save the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’
She believes in life in the wild.Pop goddess Cher met with the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Friday, to help save Kaavan — known as “the world’s loneliest elephant.”The legendary singer and Oscar-winning actress was celebrating the departure of Kaavan, who’ll soon leave a Pakistani zoo for an animal sanctuary in Cambodia.“Just came from meeting to thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn for making it possible for me to take Kaavan to Cambodia,” the 74-year-old Grammy Award-winner tweeted. “Kaavan will be able to leave for Cambodia on the 29.”Four Paws International, an animal welfare orga... (more…)
Deported Mexican migrants dream of change under Joe Biden
Mauricio Lopez was deported to Mexico after spending most of his life in the United States. Now he hopes against the odds that Joe Biden's administration will let him return.
The 26-year-old English teacher is one of thousands of migrants known as "dreamers" who as children were taken to the US by their parents.
Like many Mexicans who were expelled, in particular under outgoing President Donald Trump, Lopez is hoping that President-elect Biden will push for changes that protect undocumented migrants.
"It would be good for us if he relaxes immigration laws ... if there are asylum processes, if he makes it easier for us to obtain work permits or tourist visas, since many of us have families there," he said.