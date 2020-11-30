Cuban president says artist collective’s protest was US plot
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Sunday that a recent protest in Havana by an artists’ collective over freedom of expression was “the last attempt” by US President Donald Trump’s administration “to overthrow the revolution.”
“You know they tried to trick us. They set up a media circus,” Diaz-Canel told hundreds of young people who took part in a “defense of the revolution” event in a park in the capital.
The protest was “the last attempt that the Trumpists and the anti-Cuban mafia (in Miami) could lead.”
He called it part of an “unconventional war strategy to try to overthrow the revolution.”
A group of 14 people, members or associates of the San Isidro Movement of artists, recently barricaded themselves for 10 days in a house in Havana.
They were demanding the release of another member, rapper Denis Solis, sentenced to eight months in prison for contempt.
They were expelled Thursday evening by the police, who said the raid was necessary due to Covid-19 protocols since one person there had just arrived from Mexico via the United States without properly quarantining.
The Cuban Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the US charge d’affaires in Cuba, Timothy Zuniga-Brown, denouncing “flagrant and provocative interference” with the San Isidro Movement.
On Friday, about 200 artists gathered for hours in front of the Ministry of Culture to press for more freedom of expression, a rare demonstration of its kind in Cuba.
A delegation representing the protesters eventually met Vice Minister Fernando Rojas.
Breaking Banner
Expert explains why ‘systemic conservatism’ continues to prevail in America
On the Sunday after the November 3rd presidential election, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, congratulated President-elect Joe Biden but insisted that the overall election was an endorsement of conservative principles. He pointed to the gains Republicans made in the House, though they are still in the minority, and the failure of the Democrats to capture control of the Senate, at least so far. Romney found further evidence in the Democrats' inability to flip GOP-controlled statehouses.
Romney, however, is mistaken in his basic assertion. First of all, Biden won by more than 5 million popular votes, nearly 4 percent more than Trump's total. The president-elect obtained the highest number of popular votes in the nation's history. Biden's margin of victory, contrary to Romney's claim, is not a mandate for conservatism. Rather, at the very least, the election was a referendum on President Trump's leadership, which of course Trump used to promote conservative ideas concerning tax cuts for the wealthy and the relaxation of business and environmental regulations.
COVID-19
‘We don’t even know who is dead or alive’: Trapped inside an assisted living facility during the pandemic
When someone in the building died, a notice was often taped to a window in the lobby: “WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF OUR FRIEND….” The signs did not say how or where the friend had died, and because they were eventually removed, they could be easy to miss. In March, as these names began to appear more frequently at Bronxwood, an assisted living facility in New York, Varahn Chamblee tried to keep track. Varahn, who had lived at Bronxwood for almost a year, was president of its resident council. Her neighbors admired her poise and quiet confidence. She spoke regularly with management, but as the coronavirus swept through the five-story building, they told her as little about its progress as they told anyone else.
2020 Election
Expert breaks down the ultimate goal of Trump’s ‘classic Russian-style disinformation campaign’
Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, spoke with CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday to explain the ultimate goal of President Donald Trump's false accusations of a rigged and stolen election.
Rauch was asked by Stelter if the issue is Trump is simply trapped in the delusion that he actually beat President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
"Is delusion a fair word for these election lies?" Stelter wondered.
"No, actually, I don't think it is," Rauch replied. "It's hard to know what's going on in the mind of the president, but you don't really need to. What you need to know is that what he is running right now is a classic Russian-style disinformation campaign of a type known as the firehose of falsehood. That's when you utilize every channel, not just media, but also the bully pulpit, even litigation to push out as many different stories and conspiracy theories and lies and half-truths as you possibly can in order to flood the zone if with disinformation."