Cuomo to deploy National Guard troops to NY airports for COVID-19 enforcement as infection rate rises
NEW YORK — National Guard troops will be deployed to New York airports to make sure arriving travelers have proof of recently testing negative for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.The deployment follows a sweeping new entry test policy announced a week ago after the Empire State abandoned its travel advisory that mandated travelers from coronavirus hotspots quarantine for two weeks.“I want people to know we’re serious,” the governor said during a conference call with reporters. “You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing,”Airlines, the NYPD and the Port…
Boogaloo-loving CA teacher faces trial for threatening health official over COVID
A California college teacher with ties to the far-right Boogaloo movement has been ordered to stand trial for sending threatening letters to a health official over restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alan Viarengo, 55, who taught math at a community college in northern California, was arrested in August at his home in the town of Gilroy where officers seized 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials.
At a court hearing on Thursday, a judge in Santa Clara County ruled that he must stand trial for two felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official.
Biden vows virus action on ‘day one’ as Europe reels from second wave
The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as Joe Biden vowed to act against the pandemic on "day one" if he wins the presidential election in the world's worst-hit nation.
Global infections have surged past 49 million and Europe has become the new pandemic epicenter in recent weeks, with more than 300,000 deaths -- nearly a quarter of the global total.
More than 127,000 new infections were reported in the US on Friday, the third straight day of record cases, as votes from the bitterly fought presidential election were still being counted.
Trump’s anti-mask chief of staff has coronavirus: reports
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has contracted COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
The positive test result was confirmed by ABC News and Bloomberg News.
Confirmed - White House Chief if Staff Mark Meadows positive for the coronavirus sources tell @ABC - more to come https://t.co/fMPIcQH8yP
