Cuomo wins Emmy for his COVID-19 briefings, says he shares honor with New Yorkers and journalists
NEW YORK — And this year’s award for heartfelt tragi-drama goes to … Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo, the governor of New York, basked in the glow of an Emmy on Friday after learning he would receive the International Emmy Founders Award for his COVID-19-focused press briefings.Cuomo became a national sensation for his sober, sometimes funny, sometimes sad briefings as the coronavirus swept through the nation and as Americans searched for a steady voice to guide them through the trauma.“I thanked the academy,” he said. “It’s flattering. I accept it on behalf of the people of the state.”Cuomo is expected to…
Pfizer/BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US
Washington (AFP) - US biotech giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech sought approval Friday to roll out their coronavirus vaccine early, a first step towards relief as surging infections prompt a return to shutdowns that traumatized nations and the global economy earlier this year.
The world is looking to scientists for salvation from the global pandemic. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its vaccines committee would meet on December 10 to discuss the request for emergency use authorization.
Teens are the youngest volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine trials
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Teenagers won’t be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine when adults do, because there’s not yet proof of safety and efficacy.But teen volunteers such as San Jose’s Allyson Eisenman are bringing it within closer reach, participating in a Kaiser study that could accelerate the vaccine’s potential use in young people.“I really wanted to do what I can help us get out of this” pandemic, said Eisenman,17, “and hopefully get back to what will be the new normal.“I’m not the best with needles,” she confessed. “But it was like any other shot.”Until now, vaccination has focused on adults. Wh... (more…)
Trump advisor whined about media reporting Trump Jr. caught COVID — and it did not end well
President Donald J. Trump's advisor, Richard Grenell, took to Twitter account Friday to share his dissatisfaction with the media reporting on Donald Trump, Jr.'s contraction of COVID-19.
Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, has been working with Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s post-election legal efforts.
"Reporters need to stop announcing protected health information. This is a violation of HIPAA rules," Grenell tweeted before receiving public correction.