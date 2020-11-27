Dallas woman was reinfected with COVID-19 after 4 months: ‘You’re absolutely not immune’
FORT WORTH, Texas — Meredith McKee rushed to the hospital in June after taking her blood pressure at a CVS pharmacy and seeing it was dangerously high. The emergency room staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital admitted her but insisted on testing for COVID-19.“I laughed at the team and said I had already had it,” said McKee, a 45-year-old Dallas resident. “There’s no way I could have COVID again.”But the test proved her wrong.“I didn’t have any symptoms other than high blood pressure,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the second test, I would have never known.”McKee was first diagnosed with CO…
‘You don’t expect to be so vilified’: The strange turn the pandemic took for public health workers
Remember in the spring, the pot-banging? People would come out on their porches in the evening to rally for the health workers — to say, collectively for just a minute or two, that we were thankful for the effort.That spirit seems years away to Anna Halloran.“There’s a large segment of the population that hates the health department right now, that thinks we’re lying,” says Halloran, a communicable disease epidemiologist in Spokane, Washington.Halloran works for the Spokane Regional Health District, which recently fired its top health officer, Dr. Bob Lutz. He was sort of the Dr. Anthony Fauci... (more…)
Covid-19 dampens holiday cheer for Black small businesses
It's been a rough year for Black-owned small businesses in the United States, and the latest surge in coronavirus cases suggests a festive season without much celebration.
"Black Friday" normally kicks off the holiday shopping season the morning after Thanksgiving. But rising coronavirus cases have prompted fresh restrictions in Los Angeles and elsewhere.
The new rules mean Hotville Chicken, a south Los Angeles restaurant specializing in "Nashville-style" spicy dishes, will have to shut its outdoor eating space after already closing the dining room.
Why fewer people are dying of Covid-19 — even as cases surge
(tca/dpa) - Last spring was the busiest season Michael K. Donohue can remember for his family's six funeral homes in the Philadelphia suburbs. Covid-19 was the primary reason, of course, with 160 funerals in April alone — double the usual number.But this fall, even as the daily totals of new infections have surged past where they were in the spring, business at Donohue Funeral Homes remains fairly normal — so far. Donohue, the president of the 122-year-old business based in Upper Darby, sees the trend as well as any epidemiologist."It's just not hitting the elderly," he said.Since the start o... (more…)