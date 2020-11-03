‘Dangerous and scary’: Pennsylvania AG blasts Trump’s warnings of ‘violence in the streets’
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday hammered President Donald Trump for warning that there would be “violence in the streets” if Pennsylvania is allowed to count ballots after midnight on November 3rd.
Appearing on CNN, Shapiro accused the president of attacking the integrity of the election in his state when he tweeted out that counting ballots after November 3rd “will allow rampant and unchecked cheating” and “will also induce violence in the streets.”
“There is a high cost to the president’s rhetoric,” he said. “You know, he may have lost in court against us every single time and your fact checkers may point out routinely that he lies, but there’s still an effect to his rhetoric — and it is dangerous, and it is scary, and it is something that certainly we’re prepared for in law enforcement.”
Host John Berman then asked Shapiro if he actually believed Trump was threatening violence if Pennsylvania took too long to count its ballots.
“I think his track record is clear,” Shapiro said. “He routinely talks about violence, he routinely allows his words to be misappropriated by hate groups and encourages others to take to the streets, he encourages others to break the law.”
‘This is unreal’: Raging Trump supporter accuses random people of being ‘antifa’ near Brooklyn polling place
On Election Day, Hilary Shepherd, a poll worker in Brooklyn, caught a Trump supporter intimidating and shouting at voters near the polling place, accusing random bystanders of being "antifa."
When accused of breaking election laws, he snapped, "I'm 100 feet away. Get a tape measure. I'm 100 feet away."
I’m a poll worker here in Brooklyn. Here’s the first case of voter intimidation I’ve witnessed: pic.twitter.com/sAXaWlb08v
— Hilary Shepherd (@TheHBS) November 3, 2020
‘Call the police’: Video shows ‘poll watcher’ being denied entry to Philadelphia polling station
An alleged poll watcher was denied entry to a Philadelphia polling location on Tuesday.
Video that was shared on Twitter shows poll workers explaining to the man that he is not allowed to enter the polling place.
"Call the police, do it," a poll worker tells the man. "After you leave, call the cops."
"I have a city-wide watcher certificate," the man who is not wearing a face mask says.
"It's not for this location," another poll worker points out.
"This is the city of Philadelphia," the man argues.
Twitter users responding to the video disagreed about whether the man should have been allowed in the building. Conservative commenters claimed that the incident is evidence of a Democratic plot to "steal" the election.
Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for his geographically confused ‘world map’ of president’s victory
On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a joke electoral college forecast showing a Trump landslide, as if the entire world got a vote in the election.
In his reckoning, Trump would win the entirety of the United States (minus New York and California), and every single country except Mexico, China, and — for some strange reason — India, Sri Lanka, and Liberia.
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb