‘Dangerous lunacy’: Georgia’s GOP senators face backlash after attacking secretary of state over alleged election ‘failures’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) ( Mandel Ngan:and Samuel Corum AFP)

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) released a joint statement on Monday attacking their secretary of state for mishandling the election.

“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately,” read the statement.

They called the election “an embarrassment,” claiming that Georgians were “outraged” by the lack of transparency from the secretary of state’s office as ballot-counting continues.

The statement didn’t provide any evidence of “illegal votes” counted, nor did they give examples of what they attacked as a lack of transparency. Throughout the counting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) had been updating Twitter with outstanding ballots in each county and then the final count of total ballots yet to be counted. As it stands, the state appears to be shifting gears to handle a vote audit and ultimately a recount.

The statement earned a lot of backlash from those online. You can see the comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
