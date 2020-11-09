‘Dangerous lunacy’: Georgia’s GOP senators face backlash after attacking secretary of state over alleged election ‘failures’

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) released a joint statement on Monday attacking their secretary of state for mishandling the election.

“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately,” read the statement.

They called the election “an embarrassment,” claiming that Georgians were “outraged” by the lack of transparency from the secretary of state’s office as ballot-counting continues.

The statement didn’t provide any evidence of “illegal votes” counted, nor did they give examples of what they attacked as a lack of transparency. Throughout the counting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) had been updating Twitter with outstanding ballots in each county and then the final count of total ballots yet to be counted. As it stands, the state appears to be shifting gears to handle a vote audit and ultimately a recount.

The statement earned a lot of backlash from those online. You can see the comments below:

Shorter Loeffler and Perdue: We can't point out particular election irregularities but we want you all to know we are VERY VERY angry about having to do run-off elections. https://t.co/8sICCKKbTt — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) November 9, 2020

Two Republican Senators in Georgia, who have no evidence of anything other than a fair and legal election, are calling for the Republican Secretary of State to resign so they can demonstrate fealty to Trump's delusions. This is dangerous lunacy. It needs to end. https://t.co/SAcdC4f5NB — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 9, 2020

So basically they want to fire Georgia Secretary of State (Republican) because he did well his job. And wanted to do before Jan 5th runoffs. Banana republic at its best. https://t.co/pb3OkgOeds — Pablo Bello (@pablobello) November 9, 2020

The Georgia Secretary of State has repeatedly said there is no evidence of any fraud in the 2020 election. That was backed up earlier today by the Republican Lt. Gov of Georgia. https://t.co/Fsa6GF2Hyd — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 9, 2020

Worth noting, as in all claims I’ve seen so far, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler (again, both Republicans) do not provide any evidence of ballot fraud/major counting issues in Georgia’s elections last week — even they call for the state’s Republican election chief to resign #gapol https://t.co/OcMdPGiJJ6 — Beau Evans (@beauvans) November 9, 2020

Loeffler and Perdue think their best hope of getting bumper GOP turnout in January is to trash confidence in (GOP-run) Georgia's ability to hold a non-rigged election. Maybe they're right…. but the politics is getting quite complicated. https://t.co/2oylUZDCKF — James Astill (@JamesMAstill) November 9, 2020

What a farce. In Georgia, the two GOP U.S. Senate candidates *demand* the resignation of Republican SOS — without naming a single thing he allegedly did wrong. https://t.co/nJIBYf7z0r — Yael T. Abouhalkah (@YaelTAbouhalkah) November 9, 2020

State officials in Georgia have repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. They vowed to investigate individual claims if evidence is presented, as they would in any election. But there’s nothing to support claims of widespread fraud. https://t.co/nuyfqUHZ0R — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) November 9, 2020

I've seen a lot in my two years of covering Georgia elections but I never thought that I'd see an evidence-free assault on one of the most transparently-run elections in recent memory – with few reported issues – from two U.S. Senators.https://t.co/Nsx9GkeYxX — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 9, 2020

What in god’s name is this? There is no actual evidence that any malfeasance happened and yet the two GOP Senators are going off on the GOP Secretary of State. This is some dangerous shit. https://t.co/erIJqFpNGE — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 9, 2020

Wow. Perdue, Loeffler are calling on Georgia's Republican secretary of state to resign, saying he "has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections," though they are not citing specifics. pic.twitter.com/PA4BaNu8oy — Carrie Levine (@levinecarrie) November 9, 2020

Didn’t she just put out a statement crying about someone else’s transparency? https://t.co/ZDoGFDPpgZ — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) November 9, 2020

Wow — GOP Sens. Loeffler & Perdue, both facing runoffs in January, call on Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to resign “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.” pic.twitter.com/ueKpggSTmI — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 9, 2020

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are radical right-wing extremists who hate democracy. https://t.co/7bzaInpz6q — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 9, 2020

I suspect Loeffler and Perdue are trying to pressure Georgia's Republican secretary of state into imposing new voting restrictions for the January runoffs. It's the usual playbook: When GOP candidates can't win fairly, they change the rules to suppress more votes. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 9, 2020

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue know they’re going to lose their runoff elections in January, so they’re trying to convince Georgians the election process was/is rigged. Despite ZERO evidence of that being the case. This is asinine. https://t.co/5A3418rlOS — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 9, 2020

“There have been many failures in Georgia elections this year” Perdue and Loeffler don’t mention a single one https://t.co/rFZaxSslNp — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 9, 2020

Loeffler and Perdue are upset the Republican SOS couldn't rig the election enough in their direction. This is a signal of more to come — they know they can't win in January with a fair, Democratic process. https://t.co/Gl5ek1kYPa — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) November 9, 2020

Wow — Perdue and Loeffler call on the GOP Secretary of State to resign (apparently simply because he’s counting votes and refuses to say there’s fraud when there’s no evidence) pic.twitter.com/1zOYYKGwxx — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 9, 2020

We’re watching a party break down. On one side are Trump dead-enders. On the other side is reality. Loeffler and Perdue chose Trump; they don’t actually point to anything wrong here, because they couldn’t. https://t.co/HN53a9gsyX — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 9, 2020

Demanding the resignation of the top state elections official because their guy lost is enough of a reason to oppose both Loeffler and Perdue for Senate. https://t.co/PWZ0wDA58V — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) November 9, 2020

Loeffler never won an election. She was appointed to her job. https://t.co/l9BVr4urHQ — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) November 9, 2020