‘Dark money donors’ funded mysterious Florida Senate candidates who pulled votes away from Democrats: report
A new report released by Florida’s Local 10 lays out evidence to suggest three political candidates in three Florida Senate district races were nothing more than decoy candidates added to the race with one purpose: to pull votes from Democratic candidates.
Investigative findings also determined most of the candidates appear to have ties to the “same dark money donors.”
One of the races has resulted in a runoff due to the close call between the Democratic and Republican candidates. It has been reported that there was only a difference of 31 votes, with more than 6300 voters cast ballots for the third-party candidate. The third-party candidate in that race is Alexis Rodriguez, who happens to have the same last name as the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez (D-Fla.).
Alexis Rodriguez reportedly provided a false address when he completed his campaign filing forms back in June. Another oddity about his campaign is that he did not even have a candidate headshot. When reporters arrived at his place of business to confront him about the mysterious campaign, he lied about his business affiliation and posed as a partner for the company. He was asked about his seemingly abrupt decision to enter in District 37 race, but no direct answer was given.
The other candidates’ platforms were eerily similar to Rodriguez’s. All of the campaigns list one contribution: “$2000 self-loans, presumably to pay the filing fee.”
Even their email addresses were created with the same name and number sequence: “first initial, last name and district number and 2020,” according to the publication. The candidates are also all affiliated with the same political action committee (PAC) known as Proclivity.
2020 Election
‘Lunacy’: Observers stunned by Trump’s latest all-caps Twitter meltdown
President Donald Trump had yet another all-caps Twitter meltdown on Thursday when he cited a bogus report from One America News that falsely claimed a computer program deliberately deleted votes for the president.
In the tweet, the president promoted a conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems switching Trump votes to Biden votes, which the president says has cost him the 2020 election.
"REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE," the president wrote. "DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN."
2020 Election
Stacey Abrams tells The View the only problems GOP candidates have with Georgia election is that they didn’t win
Speaking to the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday, Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams explained that the GOP Senate candidates in Georgia have serious issues with the election, but they're not ones that deal with the count.
She explained that in the past Democrats have ignored runoff elections in the state, but as the Senate majority hangs in the balance, it's possible to win another "Doug Jones" seat if funders and Democrats are willing to do what it takes to win.
"We know that the essential nature of this election changes the future of our country, protects health care, protects access to jobs to protects access to justice," Abrams explained. "We need to remember that Jon Kossoff and Rafael Warnock are the only ways to guarantee Mitch McConnell will pass legislation to renew recovery investment, to help protect jobs for retail workers, the jobs for people suffering going into Christmas or New Year's, not knowing if they can stay in their homes. GASenate.com -- that's the only way we can make certain that the future we need come to fruition with Joe Biden as our president."
2020 Election
STOP THE TIRES: Thousands of Trump-loving truckers are threatening to strike over Biden’s win
Just when you thought the world could not get any weirder, with American politics having been reduced to a giant meme of cats chasing dogs, comes this:
A bunch of truckers are threatening a wildcat strike to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. It seems they are convinced that Biden and “his” Green New Deal-- which he doesn’t support -- have officially ushered in End Times.
A private Facebook page called “STOP THE TIRES” has formed overnight with 62,000 members and counting (it was 61,500 when I began writing this). Its stated purpose is to mobilize a nationwide trucking shutdown during the holiday season, apparently embracing that not-altogether-Republican tradition of workers striking in the name of social justice.