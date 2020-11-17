Donald Trump Jr. appears to concede that Biden defeated his father

Donald Trump Jr. and his siblings have been vocal — incorrectly — about their supposed belief that President Donald Trump won the election. But a new campaign text message suggests he is well aware of the fact that his father actually lost the race to President-elect Joe Biden.

On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent out a text message as the organization campaigns for the upcoming Georgia runoff where two Senate seats are on the line, reports Mediaite. Without those two seats, the Republican Party would lose control of the Senate — and Trump Jr. aimed to raise awareness about that in his text. However, he also appeared to acknowledge something else: the 2020 presidential election is a loss they will have to move on from.

“It’s Don Jr. If the Democrats win the runoffs in Georgia, they take control of the Senate. We cannot afford to let that happen. We need 2 more patriots in your area to join us. You could put us over the top!” the text message read.

NRSC is using @DonaldJTrumpJr as a text message sender pic.twitter.com/mBlASUuCWr — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 16, 2020

Trump Jr.’s quote has also been included in a Forbes editorial titled “Trump Victory Claims Erode As More Republican Senators Acknowledge Biden Win.” Based on that editorial, columnist Andrew Solender noted that Trump Jr.’s text appears to imply “Democrat Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote and thus that Biden is president-elect.”

Although the outcome of the election is apparent and Trump Jr. appears to have also suggested it, the president is still refusing to back down and concede despite having no path to 270 electoral votes.