Donald Trump Jr. appears to concede that Biden defeated his father
Donald Trump Jr. and his siblings have been vocal — incorrectly — about their supposed belief that President Donald Trump won the election. But a new campaign text message suggests he is well aware of the fact that his father actually lost the race to President-elect Joe Biden.
On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent out a text message as the organization campaigns for the upcoming Georgia runoff where two Senate seats are on the line, reports Mediaite. Without those two seats, the Republican Party would lose control of the Senate — and Trump Jr. aimed to raise awareness about that in his text. However, he also appeared to acknowledge something else: the 2020 presidential election is a loss they will have to move on from.
“It’s Don Jr. If the Democrats win the runoffs in Georgia, they take control of the Senate. We cannot afford to let that happen. We need 2 more patriots in your area to join us. You could put us over the top!” the text message read.
Trump Jr.’s quote has also been included in a Forbes editorial titled “Trump Victory Claims Erode As More Republican Senators Acknowledge Biden Win.” Based on that editorial, columnist Andrew Solender noted that Trump Jr.’s text appears to imply “Democrat Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote and thus that Biden is president-elect.”
Although the outcome of the election is apparent and Trump Jr. appears to have also suggested it, the president is still refusing to back down and concede despite having no path to 270 electoral votes.
Georgia secretary of state reveals Trump ‘suppressed’ GOP voters: ‘He would have won by 10,000 votes’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump had himself to blame for losing the state's electoral votes in the 2020 election.
Raffensperger told WSB's Justin Gray that 24,000 Republicans who voted by absentee ballot in the primary did not cast votes in the general election.
The secretary of state linked the lack of participation to Trump's effort to demonize mail-in voting.
"He would have won by 10 thousand votes -- he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base," Raffensperger said.
In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"
The rats are beginning to jump ship as Trump’s defeat becomes impossible to deny
It has taken them long enough, but a steady stream of Republican senators is starting to hold up the white flag on the departure of Donald Trump, albeit on grainy videos without actually daring to wave the flag.
Both Politico and The Hill have begun reporting that the tide is turning for Republicans. Their headlines in the past day were definitive:
Politico: “Republicans start to relent: ‘It looks like it will be President Biden’”
The Hill: “Republican start turning the page on Trump Era”
Between them, the two websites name-checked seven Republican senators who newly have become emboldened enough to flirt with actual reality without the use of one of those voice disguises that Mafia informants favor in TV interviews.
‘Liar!’ Giuliani angrily denies report he tried to shake down Trump for $20K a day for legal work
Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is angrily denying claims that he tried to shake down President Donald Trump for as much as $20,000 a day for his legal services.
Multiple sources are telling the New York Times that Giuliani "asked the president’s campaign to pay him $20,000 a day for his legal work," which set off a rebellion among Trump aides who refused to pay him that astronomical sum.
Giuliani tells the Times that he never asked for that much money and called out whoever told the publication that he did as "a liar, a complete liar!"