Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for his geographically confused ‘world map’ of president’s victory

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a joke electoral college forecast showing a Trump landslide, as if the entire world got a vote in the election.

In his reckoning, Trump would win the entirety of the United States (minus New York and California), and every single country except Mexico, China, and — for some strange reason — India, Sri Lanka, and Liberia.

Trump Jr. was mocked mercilessly for this map. Some people speculated that he might have confused India with Iran, and others noted that he colored in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea as if he thinks those are countries.

Lol uh hey buddy that’s India, not Iran. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@roguesnradvisor) November 3, 2020

Wow, you guys are keeping Russia? — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) November 3, 2020

This…is just stupid. And kind of a self-own, for a campaign/family accused of accepting foreign assistance in the last election and life. — Devon (@TheRealDevonV) November 3, 2020

Modi is not going to be happy seeing that you removed kashmir from India. Bhakts aww do you still support Trump? ☺️ — پربھا (@deepsealioness) November 3, 2020

And the Caspian Sea too. pic.twitter.com/0fdnKwhgwB — Lô Storm (@lorileistorm) November 3, 2020

You can tell from how he painted the Caspian sea red. — Coffeeless in Ottawa (@CoffeelessInOtt) November 3, 2020

Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Caspian Sea are bodies of water, not countries!!!! P.S. You need to go back to school to learn Geography. pic.twitter.com/Ah71evzg5p — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) November 3, 2020

But Liberia is blue? What? — Nate Swick (@N8Swick) November 3, 2020

This might be helpful for you and your family pic.twitter.com/VvR0n1GtxB — Brendan SezVote! (@brendangetzell) November 3, 2020

You should worry less about red and blue on a map and worry more about orange on you. — ☀️Cassandra☀️RIP JOHN LEWIS ♥️💔 (@Hogan80Hogan) November 3, 2020

Look, everyone! The walking, talking, Pyramid Scheme is doing twitter again🤪 🤣🤣🤣 *235,000 dead Americans (& counting) bc this guy's dad lied to us in order to not have to roll up his sleeves & do actual work. — Duchess of Earl Stands w/Black Lives Matter (@duchessofearl1) November 3, 2020

Remember how you tried to get your dad to hug you at the final rally last night and he pushed you off?

No matter how much you beclown yourself for him, he is NEVER going to love you. — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 (@soonergrunt) November 3, 2020