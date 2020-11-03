Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for his geographically confused ‘world map’ of president’s victory

Published

6 mins ago

on

Donald Trump Jr during an appearance on Fox News. (Screenshot)

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a joke electoral college forecast showing a Trump landslide, as if the entire world got a vote in the election.

In his reckoning, Trump would win the entirety of the United States (minus New York and California), and every single country except Mexico, China, and — for some strange reason — India, Sri Lanka, and Liberia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Jr. was mocked mercilessly for this map. Some people speculated that he might have confused India with Iran, and others noted that he colored in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea as if he thinks those are countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for his geographically confused ‘world map’ of president’s victory

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a joke electoral college forecast showing a Trump landslide, but if the entire world got a vote in the election.

In his reckoning, Trump would win the entirety of the United States (minus New York and California), and every single country except Mexico, China, and — for some strange reason — India, Sri Lanka, and Liberia.

Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany predicts ‘landslide’ win: ‘The Black vote came to President Trump’

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday predicted a "landslide" for President Donald Trump.

As voters went to the polls on Election Day, McEnany appeared on Fox News in her role as a Trump campaign adviser.

Fox News host Sandra Smith pointed out to McEnany that Trump has sought to undermine the counting of votes after election day in Pennsylvania. Experts have said that it could take up to three days to determine a winner in the commonwealth.

"There are three days left for those [mail-in] ballots to be tallied," Smith said.

McEnany disagreed with current Pennsylvania law.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump children face uncertain future with possible election loss: ‘Will things go back to normal? Will I go to the Hamptons?’

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's children are banking on a re-election win to position themselves as future power brokers.

An election loss would tarnish the family's "winning" brand, possibly expose them to prosecution and forever exile them from polite society in New York, while a win would solidify their standing among American elites and set the children up for political runs of their own, reported Politico.

“It will be a rush to cement their future and be back at the center of power,” said author Kate Andersen Brower, who's written four books on presidents and their families. “Once you get a taste of it, it’s hard to leave.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE