Donald Trump Jr. called for ‘total war’ — and people can’t look away from the meltdown

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. is having a conniption fit over the results of the election, claiming that because states are counting votes that they are somehow committing voter fraud.

His anger has grown so great that he called for a “total war.” Ironically, it’s something that many cities prepared for after the election results. When Twitter decided to put a disclaimer over the tweet, it sent Don Jr. further into a tizzy.

Twitter is censoring and flagging this of course why would we not want to find out if these things exist? If they don’t then we will find nothing and people could maybe regain some faith in the process which doesn’t exist now. Why would they be against finding potential fraud? https://t.co/uJUKMtZ8iZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

The move comes after former White House adviser Steve Bannon called for the beheading of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Under normal circumstances, calling for the assassination of a public official results in charges, but it’s unclear if that will apply given Bannon is a prominent Trump ally.

Most of the non-Trump supporters were disgusted and concerned. Some did, however, turn to mockery.

You can see their tweets below:

Don jr —in Scarface cosplay mode — wants to “go to war”

Ok – Donnie – grab yr AK and go to any polling station you like

I’m sure you personally want to lead the physical fighting –

Asshole – — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 5, 2020

Going to Don Jr.’s place pic.twitter.com/VYMhUndCsZ — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 5, 2020

Can someone check on @DonaldJTrumpJr over there? He's losing his poor little mind on Twitter. I'm really worried he might grow his facial hair even more. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 5, 2020

Don Jr wants to go to war in a Baby Gap pic.twitter.com/jMh7FpJDiB — MelsLien (@MelsLien) November 5, 2020

this should send a shiver up the spine of every American — “The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election,” days Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/KYAdpUAJCK — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 5, 2020

Twitter is allowing Don Jr. to incite a Civil War on their platform. A label does absolutely nothing. Remove his account. pic.twitter.com/G2xoivo59u — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 5, 2020

Any bets on how long Kimberly Guilfoyle will stay with Don Jr.? 😂 — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 5, 2020

They are censoring this ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ tweet, so all I’ll say is, DISCOVERY AND DEPOSITIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/DekLiSpb7k — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 5, 2020

It's sad (and extremely satisfying) to watch Don Jr. realize his chances in 2024 are quickly going down the drain. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 5, 2020

The content warnings Twitter does about lies are good, and better than what Facebook does (AKA, nothing). But when Don Jr. is trying to incite a war, I think banning him is the only solution. What could be the reason NOT to deplatform someone trying to incite such harm? pic.twitter.com/H6M7J7hH5N — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) November 5, 2020

DESPICABLE >> Don Jr. is calling for nothing less than violence in the streets if Biden is declared the winner. Second, Don Jr. is so dumb he doesn't realize that the unconstitutional "total war" he's calling for here would turn the U.S into a banana republic pic.twitter.com/ugkH8QxEVd — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) November 5, 2020

"It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!" Wrote Don Jr. in a tweet calling for his dad "to go to total war over this election." Twitter has labeled the tweet because it contains baseless claims of election rigging. Banana republic, indeed. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 5, 2020

Don Jr. calling for "total war" over the election is dangerous, but even more so it's monumentally stupid. Peaceful elections define our democracy, and the Trumps betray America with garbage like this. (Of course, the real motive here may well be "total prison") pic.twitter.com/Va7tCytTvp — Mark Follman (@markfollman) November 5, 2020

PA's on the verge of being called and right on cue, Don Jr.'s calling for "total war" — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) November 5, 2020

Let's be honest . . . Eric and Don Jr. freaking out and screeching about the GOP, Fox, and calling for "total war" qualifies as the lamentation of their women. pic.twitter.com/d6AjwmKx5B — Laura Walker ⚖🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraWalkerKC) November 5, 2020

WTF would @DonaldJTrumpJr know about going to war? He thinks only suckers and losers do that! Eat shit, junior. You're crime family is about to face the criminal justice system at long last.#TickTock https://t.co/JNLWdn4IVx — DC Pundit (@PunditDc) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, on the other side of town Don Jr. is calling out for a total war! Should we brace ourselves? pic.twitter.com/QHn0VE8YRM — Silver1060 (@silviamijango) November 5, 2020

Bannon and Don Jr outright call for civil war. For two years on Twitter I’ve been warning all of your dumb brains ab their plan. This is exactly what Russia & China have been waiting for. They want to turn us into Libya so they can full take over. Trump is your enemy. Wake up! https://t.co/C1FZc9TCwk — shahid Sikander (@shahidmikhael) November 5, 2020

Lump that with Don Jr. urging his Dad to go wage "total war" on his enemies, and we can figure this out. It's 25A time. — Fresh Peppers (@Fresh_Peppers) November 5, 2020

Don Jr, who likely was crying while tweeting this, is calling for a war. Yes, I know he's asking his dad to contest the results but you know how their faithful supporters will interpret this tweet. https://t.co/V5nttCY9Sw — Jeffrey Kahn (@JeffEKahn) November 5, 2020

We all win when we hate don jr

“@jimmykimmel: @johncusack strong point. You win again Cusack” — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 5, 2020