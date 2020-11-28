Donald Trump Spent $3 million to win Joe Biden 132 more votes
He could have spent $8 million to have Wisconsin perform a recount of the entire state but President Donald Trump opted to spend less and target two heavily-Democratic counties. The results from Milwaukee County are in: Biden picks up another 132 votes.
Trump – or rather, the Trump campaign – just spent a little less than $23,000 per vote, of his donors’s hard-earned money, to expand Joe Biden’s lead.
The recount in Dane County is continuing.
The vote for all of Wisconsin is slated to be certified this weekend. Biden won the state by well over 20,000 votes.
