Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Spent $3 million to win Joe Biden 132 more votes

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden, Donald Trump -- Facebook/AFP

He could have spent $8 million to have Wisconsin perform a recount of the entire state but President Donald Trump opted to spend less and target two heavily-Democratic counties. The results from Milwaukee County are in: Biden picks up another 132 votes.

Trump – or rather, the Trump campaign – just spent a little less than $23,000 per vote, of his donors’s hard-earned money, to expand Joe Biden’s lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recount in Dane County is continuing.

The vote for all of Wisconsin is slated to be certified this weekend. Biden won the state by well over 20,000 votes.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump considering trolling Biden inauguration with 2024 campaign event: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the very near future, but it does not look like he will be going away, as promised, anytime soon.

The lame duck president is already strategizing for a 2024 presidential run to regain control of the White House, according to The Daily Beast. The publication reports that insiders close to the situation have revealed details about the president's latest plot.

It appears Trump has no intention of moving on from the presidential election defeat. While most former presidents move on with their lives after leaving the White House, insiders suggest Trump is ultimately trying to stay in the spotlight. The president's assessment is reportedly based on television ratings as opposed to actual professional experience and the ability to effectively govern the country.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Something sketchy happened when Kelly Loeffler’s husband dumped his own stock this spring

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the ultra-wealthy unelected Georgia senator facing a runoff election this January that may determine control of the U.S. Senate, came under the scrutiny of government and Senate investigators this spring amid press reports of stock trades made after she attended a private briefing in January about the coronavirus pandemic.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

There’s nothing ‘normal’ about this moment: Even if Trump reluctantly leaves office, immense damage has been done

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Is Donald Trump still attempting a coup with the intention of remaining in power indefinitely?Yes. "I quit" is a phrase that does not appear in the authoritarian's handbook.

Trump has announced his coup in public, which is a major reason why most people are not taking it seriously.

The president has repeatedly stated that the 2020 presidential election is illegitimate, and should be disregarded because he is not the winner. Given that he is a compulsive liar, on that one matter Trump has been remarkably consistent. Moreover, he signaled as early as 2016 his intent to engage in a coup, and other extralegal or illegal efforts to subvert any election where he does not win.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE