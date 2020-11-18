Double lung transplants are allowing seriously ill patients to survive COVID-19’s ‘bomb blast’
CHICAGO — At a dark moment over the summer, Rodney Wegg was forced to consider removing his wife from life support. After testing positive for COVID-19 in July, Kari Wegg, a previously healthy nurse, worsened until she was placed on a ventilator and given a grim outlook for survival. “Give me some more time,” Wegg’s doctor told her husband, offering him and their two sons a glimmer of hope. Their perseverance paid off when, months later, Wegg, a 48-year-old neonatal intensive care unit nurse, awoke as the sixth COVID-19 patient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital to receive a groundbreaking lung tr…
Double lung transplants are allowing seriously ill patients to survive COVID-19's 'bomb blast'
Nearly 12 million unemployed Americans to lose aid in December: study
Millions of Americans who lost their jobs to the mass layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be cut off from government aid at the end of December unless Congress acts, a study said on Wednesday.
Lawmakers in March passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that expanded the unemployment safety net as Covid-19 wrecked the economy, offering benefits to workers not normally eligible and extending the length of time laid-off Americans could receive benefits.
But funding for those programs expires on December 26, and a study from The Century Foundation estimates that nearly 12 million workers will be receiving benefits from the two main expanded unemployment programs when funding expires.
WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany calls restrictions to slow spread of coronavirus ‘Orwellian’ as US hits records
White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is calling new state restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus "Orwellian." Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging, in many cases hitting or breaking records.
Johns Hopkins reports there are 161,934 new coronavirus cases recorded today.
"A lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian," McEnany told Fox News Wednesday, after being reminded by co-host Steve Doocy the virus is "super contagious."