‘Dust off those Second Amendment rights’: Kenosha gunman’s lawyer calls on supporters to stop Trump re-election ‘theft’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kyle Rittenhouse (Twitter)

The attorney for the Kenosha shooter compared his client to Revolutionary War heroes and urged supporters to “dust off those Second Amendment rights” to prevent President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Attorney John Pierce, who’s representing Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse in his upcoming murder trial, falsely insisted that Trump had won last week’s election in a “landslide” but was in danger of having that stolen away by a wide-ranging conspiracy, reported The Daily Beast.

“Time to dust off those Second Amendment rights,” Pierce tweeted Wednesday night, after complaining about having trouble using YouTube. “Founders put it there for a very specific reason.”

He then urged supporters oppose an election win for Joe Biden, who is projected as the president-elect, although vote counts remain underway.

“Trump won in a landslide,” Pierce tweeted. “The triad of Big Tech, mainstream media and the CCP is trying to steal it. Obvious. Do not let them. Do not give an inch. Fight over every single hedgerow. Nothing less than our freedom hangs in the balance.”

Although many social media users interpreted the tweets as an incitement to violence, Pierce insisted that his references to the Revolutionary War, Second Amendment rights and combat were “just metaphors.”

“Our true enemy is the Chinese Communist Party,” Pierce told The Daily Beast by email. “All Americans must unite together in this time of adversity as we always have. E Pluribus Unum. We are one family and one nation under God. We all must unite in peace and insist on free and fair elections.”

Election officials have found no evidence of voting fraud, and courts have largely not been persuaded by claims made by Trump’s lawyers in various lawsuits challenging the results.

The 17-year-old Rittenhouse, who attended Trump events and expressed his support for the president, is charged with killing two Black Lives Matter protesters Aug. 25 and wounding a third after crossing state lines to take part in an armed counter-protest.

The criminal complaint alleges that Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after he tossed a plastic bag at the teen, and then several demonstrators chased him and tried to grab his AR-15-style rifle after he stubmled.

Rittenhouse then fatally shot 26-year-old Antony Huber as he tried to smack the teen with a skateboard and disarm him, and he then shot 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
