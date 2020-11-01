Early voting soars toward 100 million ballots cast as clock ticks down to Election Day
Early voting soared Saturday toward an eye-popping 100 million ballots cast with a couple of days left before America officially heads to the polls on Election Day.With mail-in votes pouring in from coast to coast and early in-person voting still in full swing, the nation blew past 90 million ballots cast and counting, according to the nonpartisan U.S. Election Project.Texas overtook its total turnout from four years with nearly 10 million votes cast as early voting wrapped up.About 8.3 million have already voted in Florida, with polling places open for early voting through Sunday in many of t…
Trump’s rallies — victory cry or last gasp?
President Donald Trump gazed over the thicket of supporters wearing his branded red baseball caps and marveled at the crowds he'd witnessed while driving in his motorcade to give the speech in Pennsylvania.
"Nobody's ever seen anything like this," he said to cheers on Saturday as he began his final sprint for reelection.
Trump was speaking at a small rally by his standards -- a few hundred people in a field in the picturesque rural community of Newtown.
But although he was exaggerating about the many "thousands" of fans along the road to the rally, he was right that they'd turned out in impressive numbers, waiting for him for hours in the cold, only three days before polling day.
As election nears, some would-be voters frustrated by citizenship delays
SAN DIEGO — San Diegan Alfredo De Jesus applied to become a U.S. citizen toward the beginning of 2020 — as soon as he was eligible.He thought his application would be processed in plenty of time to vote in this year’s election. But he’s still waiting.De Jesus is among many citizens-to-be whose applications stalled in large part because of COVID-19. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency responsible for processing naturalizations, shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic for several months and is still working to catch up.De Jesus said he feels frustrated and disappointed.“Peop... (more…)
‘Vote for your life’: 2020 is the COVID-19 election — and that’s bad news for Donald Trump
At the end of January, a little after the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States, the New York Stock Exchange hit an all-time high, and Donald Trump's biggest concern was the impact of Boeing's woes on the economy.
"The American Dream is back, bigger, better and stronger than ever before," the US president declared in Davos, already in campaign mode.