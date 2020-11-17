Embattled GOP senator suggests Trump’s presidency is over during private campaign meeting with Karl Rove
While President Donald Trump is fighting to keep his post-election legal battle, embattled Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is turning his focus to his own run-off under the assumption that the president’s election battle may already be over.
A report published by The Washington Post reveals Republican lawmakers are now concerned about how Trump’s influence could impact the outcome of the Georgia runoff. Without the last two seats up for grabs, Republicans will lose control of the Senate.
During a campaign strategy meeting with Karl Rove, Perdue suggested that he and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) are now “standing out here alone.” The Republican senator also touched on Trump’s pending lawsuits as he stressed the importance of keeping voter moral high.
“We’re assuming that we’re going to be standing out here alone,” Perdue said, referring to Trump’s election loss. “And that means that we have to get the vote out, no matter what the outcome of… some lawsuits.”
Perdue also mulled over the possibility of voters being less motivated to head back to the polls due to Trump’s loss, which they still believe was rigged due to the president’s spread of misinformation.
“What we’re going to have to do is make sure we get all the votes out from the general and get them back out,” Perdue said of core Republican voters. “That’s always a hard thing to do in a presidential year, particularly this year, given that President Trump, it looks like now, may not be able to hold out.”
Despite Trump’s ongoing legal battle Perdue said, “Kelly and I can’t wait for that,” Perdue said, according to leaked audio of the campaign strategy meeting, per the Washington Post.
The Georgia run-off is set for January 5.
