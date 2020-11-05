Eric Trump is mad GOP doesn’t buy his dad’s voter fraud conspiracy theories: ‘Our voters will never forget’

President Donald Trump’s son Eric has been trying to push unfounded conspiracy theories of election fraud.

“President Trump, his son and top members of his campaign on Wednesday advanced a set of unfounded conspiracy theories about the vote-tallying process to claim that Democrats were rigging the final count,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. “Eric Trump tweeted a video, first pushed out by an account associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, that purported to show someone burning ballots cast for his father. The materials turned out to be sample ballots, and Twitter quickly suspended the original account that circulated the misleading clip.”

“Trump’s son and others, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, claimed falsely in tweets later hidden by warning labels that the president had won Pennsylvania — even though no such determination had been made,” the newspaper noted.

Despite the best efforts of the Trump campaign and family, Republicans have largely avoided pushing the conspiracy theories — which are not backed up by any evidence.

Eric Trump, apparently, views it as a betrayal that the GOP is not going along with whatever Trump says, no matter how disconnected from reality it may be. And he seems to be hinting at retribution.

“Where is the GOP?!” Eric Trump wrote. “Our voters will never forget…”

another Trump son now complaining that the party has abandoned him https://t.co/KAq5MdozfQ — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 5, 2020

His comments echo attacks on the Republican Party by his big brother, Donald Trump, Jr.

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020