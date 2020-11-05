Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump rivals his father as a ‘disinformation superspreader’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Eric Trump (screengrab)

While President Trump’s penchant for spreading lies is well documented, his middle son Eric giving him a run for his money according to a new report from BuzzFeed’s Craig Silverman.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Joan Donovan of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy said politicians and political operatives who use social media to spread falsehoods about the election process are “unprecedented” in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even in 2018, while we saw false associations between candidates and their political positions, there was no large scale campaign to upend trust in the voting process,” she said. “While President Trump has become known for white propaganda campaigns, Eric has not used his social media in the same way until now.”

As of this Thursday, Twitter has placed warning labels on just two of Eric Trump’s tweets.

“One has to wonder how many labels Twitter will add to an account before the company realizes they must take other actions to stop the spread of disinformation pulsing through their services,” Donovan said.

Read the full article over at BuzzFeed News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Stoking chaos, Trump campaign lies to supporters that it has won Pennsylvania

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

With Democratic nominee Joe Biden edging closer to a possible electoral victory as the last states move to finalize their results, President Donald Trump emerged from an overnight hiatus from Twitter on Thursday morning by declaring in a 9:12 am ET all-caps message: "STOP THE COUNT!"

While the electoral map maintained by the Associated Press as of this writing shows Biden leading the contest with a 264 to 214 lead over the Republican incumbent—and the key states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina still in play—the Trump campaign was sending false emails to its supporters Thursday morning claiming it had won Pennsylvania, even though his official lead was narrowing as legitimate mail-in ballots continued to be counted, many of which are considered likely to be from Biden voters.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News ‘propagandists’ keep echoing ludicrous claim that election is ‘being stolen’ from Trump: columnist

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

As of early Thursday afternoon, November 5, former Vice President Joe Biden — according to the Washington Post — has won 253 electoral votes, and the vote-counting continues in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia. Liberal Post opinion writer Greg Sargent, in his November 5 column, discusses Fox News' coverage of the election and is vehemently critical of the Fox opinion hosts who continue to carry Trump's water after Election Day.

"With President Trump mounting a frantic, last-ditch effort to stop the counting of votes that could doom his reelection," Sargent writes, "his Fox News propagandists are wheeling into action. One after another, they are raging that the election is being stolen from Trump by all manner of chicanery and fraud."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston: ‘No path left for Trump here’

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Veteran political reporter Jon Ralston said on Thursday that President Donald Trump no longer has a path to victory in Nevada.

Ralston explained the situation after new vote totals showed Joe Biden's lead growing to nearly 12,000 votes in the state.

"Only about 14K votes or so updated from Clark [County] and Biden lead goes up by almost 5K," Ralston wrote on Twitter. "See the advantage Dems have with [voting by mail]. If that is ratio for ballots in Clark, very bad news for Trump."

"Washoe [County] only has few thousand provisionals left -- should be a wash. Few thousand rural votes left -- Biden will lose 2k max there, probably less," he added. "That leaves Clark and tens of thousands of mail and provisionals. Little chance Dems lose there."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE