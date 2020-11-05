Eric Trump rivals his father as a ‘disinformation superspreader’: report

While President Trump’s penchant for spreading lies is well documented, his middle son Eric giving him a run for his money according to a new report from BuzzFeed’s Craig Silverman.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Joan Donovan of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy said politicians and political operatives who use social media to spread falsehoods about the election process are “unprecedented” in the U.S.

“Even in 2018, while we saw false associations between candidates and their political positions, there was no large scale campaign to upend trust in the voting process,” she said. “While President Trump has become known for white propaganda campaigns, Eric has not used his social media in the same way until now.”

As of this Thursday, Twitter has placed warning labels on just two of Eric Trump’s tweets.

“One has to wonder how many labels Twitter will add to an account before the company realizes they must take other actions to stop the spread of disinformation pulsing through their services,” Donovan said.

