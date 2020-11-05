Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-cops charged with George Floyd’s death will be tried as a group with cameras in the courtroom

Published

1 min ago

on

The four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be tried together in Hennepin County District Court, the Star Tribune reports.

The trial for Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, will begin on March 8. Judge Peter Cahill says he will allow cameras in the courtroom. The jury will be sequestered for their safety. According to Cahill, holding separate trials for the officers would be a burden on the eyewitnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The impact on eyewitnesses has greater import here where it appears at least two of the eyewitnesses watching the Defendants’ restraint of Floyd and his death are minors, whom the law deems to be particularly ‘vulnerable’,” Cahill said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Georgia judge quickly dismisses Trump campaign’s attempt to toss out a batch of absentee ballots

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Georgia still has about 60,000 votes left to count, but President Donald Trump is still demanding that the counting stop.

The president's legal team filed lawsuits to stop counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. On Thursday morning, however, the Georgia judge dismissed the case, saying that all laws were being followed on the absentee ballots.

https://twitter.com/carlquintanilla/status/1324392389348347905

The Trump claim was, “absentee ballots received after the deadline are stored in a manner to ensure that such ballots are not inadvertently or intentionally counted, as required under Georgia law, harms the interests of the Trump Campaign and President Trump because it could lead to the dilution of legal votes cast in support of President Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is still ‘stunned’ – but ‘reality is setting in’ among White House staff: CNN reporter

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, network reporter Kaitlin Collins says that sources tell her "reality is setting in" for the Trump campaign as their path to victory continues to narrow.

"...and they realize that they are more and more, by the day as these votes are coming in, staring down a potential loss for President Trump," Collins said, adding that although reality is setting in for his campaign, it isn't necessarily setting in for Trump himself.

"And actually, I'm told, he is still convinced that Joe Biden is stealing this election from him ... and he is stunned by the fact that he has seen leads in states like Michigan and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where he thought he was doing so well, diminish -- either they've disappeared entirely or they are going down by incredible numbers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign manager sparks confusion with claim that president is ‘alive and well’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Campaign manager Bill Stepien insisted President Donald Trump was "alive and well" -- which prompted puzzlement and speculation on social media.

Stepien made the pronouncement during a call with reporters as several key states continue counting votes in the presidential election, and almost certainly was a reference to Trump's chances to get the required 270 electoral votes, but that didn't stop Twitter users from wondering.

Trump campaign manager says “Donald Trump is alive and well”

— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE