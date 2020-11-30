Expert breaks down the ultimate goal of Trump’s ‘classic Russian-style disinformation campaign’
Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday to explain the ultimate goal of President Donald Trump’s false accusations of a rigged and stolen election.
Rauch was asked by Stelter if the issue is Trump is simply trapped in the delusion that he actually beat President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
“Is delusion a fair word for these election lies?” Stelter wondered.
“No, actually, I don’t think it is,” Rauch replied. “It’s hard to know what’s going on in the mind of the president, but you don’t really need to. What you need to know is that what he is running right now is a classic Russian-style disinformation campaign of a type known as the firehose of falsehood. That’s when you utilize every channel, not just media, but also the bully pulpit, even litigation to push out as many different stories and conspiracy theories and lies and half-truths as you possibly can in order to flood the zone if with disinformation.”
“The goal here is to confuse people, and he is doing very well at that,” Rauch continued. “This is classic propaganda tactic. he is very good at it. doesn’t matter what’s going on in his head. what matters is what he is doing.
Rauch described Trump’s tactic as “information warfare,” arguing he’s “manipulating and organizing the social environment and the media environment to confuse and discombobulate [his] enemies, to isolate them, to demoralize them so they don’t know what’s true or false anymore, they get very frustrated.”
Stelter then asked if the issue is that Trump is engaging in a “massive conspiracy theory” which in turn creates a “collective identity” among his supporters. Rauch disagreed with that suggestion.
“There actually is no theory here,” Rauch replied. “In a fire hose falsehood campaign, it’s not about having one idea and pumping it out consistently. It’s about throwing spaghetti against the wall. It’s anything and everything. It can be wild. iI can be random. It’s to create confusion and epistemic chaos. That’s what we are seeing. That’s very hard for democracies to deal with it.”
More than one dozen Trump officials violated Hatch Act in month before the election
In an article published on CREW's website on Monday, November 2 — the day before the 2020 presidential election — CREW reporters Donald K. Sherman and Linnaea Honl-Stuenkel explain, "during the month of October, at least 16 Trump Administration officials have violated the Hatch Act a total of more than 60 times, in an unprecedented and escalating assault on the rule of law and the democratic process. President Trump has allowed — and encouraged — senior officials to use their government roles to take actions benefiting his reelection effort in its final weeks and days as Americans are casting their ballots."
GOP congressman gets #StopTheStupid trending big-time against Donald Trump — but there’s a catch
The hashtag #stopthestupid was trending last night on Twitter thanks to -- of all people -- a conservative Republican congressman from Michigan named Paul Mitchell. But before anyone gets too excited that Republicans are discovering integrity, there’s an asterisk: Mitchell is retiring in January.
Here’s what the exasperated congressman tweeted Sunday night in response to Trump’s lunatic ranting about the election outcome:
Sunday night, there were more than 21,000 tweets featuring #stopthestupid, many of them wondering aloud why more Republicans cannot show the spine and integrity displayed by Mitchell. Most presumably don’t realize, however, that he’s leaving Congress after just two terms in office.
The GOP ‘fundamentals’ are the same as 20 years ago — and they’re ‘running short on competence’: columnist
The Republicans in charge today may be different in some cases than the ones who ran it 20 years ago, but not much else has changed according to The Washington Post's James Downie.
"In the span of an hour, CNN’s State of the Union featured both new and old faces of the Republican Party. First, host Dana Bash interviewed Sen. Roy Blunt, who has held elective office from Missouri for most of the past 35 years. Then she welcomed Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), both newly elected members of the House. Though all three looked very different, they sounded much the same," Downie wrote on Sunday evening.