Quantcast
Connect with us

Expert explains how Trump is using ‘election fraud’ PAC to ‘fleece his supporters’

Published

1 min ago

on

Milwaukee, Wisconsin / USA - January 14th, 2020: Phoenix Rising in America Kid Reporter interviewing President Donald Trump Supporters at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Make America Great Again Rally

Judges are tossing out Trump’s desperate attempts to sue his way to victory one by one

President Donald Trump is now raising money to fund his baseless legal battle as he claims the presidential election was “stolen” by Democrats. Up until Tuesday, the Trump campaign claimed all of the funds raised were going to be designated for paying off the campaign’s debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump supporters received emails aggressively urging them to donate to the president’s legal fund so he has the “resources” needed to fight the election results. “THE DEMOCRATS WANT TO STEAL THIS ELECTION!” the Trump campaign said in its email. “We can’t allow the Left-wing MOB to undermine our election.”

On Tuesday morning, a very small disclaimer has been added to those emails and it raises a lot of questions about how those funds will be used going forward.

According to Talking Points Memo, the disclaimer “lays out that 60 percent of the contributions will first go to the new PAC, up to the maximum contribution of $5,000. The remaining 40 percent goes to the RNC up to the maximum $35,500. If that first 60 percent of the donation exceeds $5,000 the remnants go to the campaign’s ‘recount account’; if the 40 percent exceeds the $35,500 RNC maximum, only then does it go to the RNC’s legal defense fund.”

So, where is the money going? Trump has a newly formed political action committee (PAC) known as “Save America,” according to its recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. But the PAC is not for the purpose Trump is portraying.

“Donors who are giving in response to this urgent fundraising message to help defend the integrity of our election are actually helping fund Trump’s post-presidential political vehicle,” Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at the Campaign Legal Center, told TPM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, weighed in on Trump’s funneling of funds and what he believes Trump’s plan is going forward. He also condemned PACs as he noted that they are “‘notorious’ for being abused as slush funds.”

“Not a penny is dedicated to a legal expense account unless donors have maxed out their contributions to the first two committees, $5,000 to the leadership PAC and $35,500 to the RNC,” Ryan said. “He’s saying that he needs donors’ money for election-challenge litigation, but he’s putting the money into an account to be used for his political future.”

He added, “This is a way that he can fleece his supporters to support his own lifestyle for the next few years regardless of whether he even runs in 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Eight big Trump lies’ debunked in under three minutes by CNN’s John Avlon

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday performed a rapid-fire debunking of some of President Donald Trump's most regularly repeated falsehoods.

During his "Reality Check" segment, Avlon debunked what he described as "eight big Trump lies" that the president is still telling his supporters even after they have been repeatedly proven false.

"Start with the five-volume, bipartisan Senate intel report that found Russian interference in 2016 was not a hoax, as Trump still constantly claims, but very real," Avlon began. "Likewise, the IG report found that the FBI probe into the Trump campaign's Russia ties was justified and not politically biased."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden’s team worried Trump will encourage his supporters to disrupt inauguration events

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Joe Biden's team faces the logistical nightmare of holding an inauguration ceremony during a pandemic that's worsening by the day, but they're also concerned that President Donald Trump's supporters could disrupt their events.

Officials involved in the planning say public safety is their top concern, and they don't expect Biden to move away from the downsized and often virtual events he favored during the campaign, but they're not exactly how to prevent the supporters and protesters alike from attending, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump carrying out ‘public beheadings’ at Defense Dept after election loss: Pentagon correspondent

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has gone on a firing spree of top national security officials, and Pentagon sources have been telling CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr that they are alarmed by what the president might do in the coming weeks.

The past two days have seen the resignations or firings of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his chief of staff Jen Stewart, as well as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan.

Starr told CNN that the president's moves are creating a sense of real unease throughout the national security community, especially because Trump is replacing these officials with political loyalists who will carry out his orders without question.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE