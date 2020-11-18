Expert on Authoritarians: Donald Trump views his loss as ‘psychological annihilation’
And says this is the “most dangerous time.”
Welcome to The Signorile Report, where you’ll read hard-hitting political commentary and exposés; find interviews with newsmakers; hear me “engage” with right-wingers who call my radio program; and connect with like-minded, passionate people everywhere committed to fighting against hate and corruption. Subscribe now to get all of this in your email box a few times a week.
As Donald Trump rages on with vengeful firings by tweet, fizzling court battles and useless recounts two weeks after a presidential election he clearly lost to Joe Biden, we see our democracy under attack in brutal ways.
Trump and his enablers in the GOP are sowing doubt about our election system. And they’re denying President-elect Joe Biden the ability to obtain funds and access for his transition during the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years. It’s a time when we have to be alert to what Trump might do as he becomes more desperate, clinging to power while lashing out.
So I turned to an expert on authoritarians to get more insight.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat has studied authoritarians the world over, looking back over the past 100 years — from Italy’s Benito Mussolini and Chile’s Augusto Pinochet to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and yes, the U.S.’s own Donald Trump.
In her new book, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, she discusses the different motivations and outcomes of various authoritarians, but, more interestingly, the similarities between them, from overt displays of virility to the vicious use of propaganda.
“I’ve never thought that Trump is governing according to a normal democratic frame of reference,” Ben-Ghiat said in an interview on my SiriusXM show last week about her book, and in particular about Trump’s loss in the election. “He’s used this authoritarian playbook. His personality and his temperament check all the boxes of all the leaders that I’ve studied.”
In Trump’s case, she explained, “He’s been in office to build his personality cult and to stay in office as long as possible.”
Trump, like other authoritarians, sees a loss of power as “psychological annihilation,” something for which he’s not prepared.
“They surround themselves not with professionals, with experts who can give them the best policy, give them critical feed back,” Ben-Ghiat explained. “They surround themselves with flatterers and sycophants who tell them what they want to hear. And this is counterproductive in the long run, and this is why most of them end up badly.”
For Trump that meant losing the election. But, like other authoritarians, the loss is unacceptable.
“They don’t go quietly,” Ben-Ghiat said. “They’re not capable of foreseeing a future without them having this kind hold over people. So this is the most dangerous time, when they feel that their power is threatened.”
Listen in to the entire interview and let me know your thoughts.
2020 Election
Trump’s supporters lose another Michigan lawsuit
President Donald Trump went down after another lawsuit was dismissed in Michigan, according to Democratic lawyer Marc E. Elias.
The plaintiffs dismissed their lawsuit filed by seeking to stop the final certification of election results in Michigan, he explained.
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329226683719831566?s=21
This is the 27th lawsuit that Trump and his allies have lost. There was one suit in Pennsylvania that he won, demanding to be able to stand closer to the ballot-counting tables.
Trump has another lawsuit coming up that was just filed in Pennsylvania asking, among other things, that the election not be certified, and the GOP-led legislature could vote to decide the tally. Another point asks for Trump's campaign officials to be the ones to do the recount in the state.
2020 Election
Here are 7 of the most ridiculous moments in Rudy Giuliani’s performance in Trump’s election case
In a Pennsylvania case that is widely viewed by legal experts as frivolous and ridiculous, President Donald Trump decided to let his attorney Rudy Giuliani — who perfectly embodies those adjectives — make the argument that he hopes will win back the election he just lost. The former New York mayor appeared before a court on Tuesday for the first time in decades, according ot the Washington Post, and promptly embarrassed himself with a litany of errors, mistakes, and baffling decisions that left observers cackling.
Giuliani was not always regarded as a complete sideshow. He ran the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, and he was mayor of the country's largest city during the 9/11 attacks. But in his time as Trump's attorney, he has turn into a preposterous spectacle with little grounding in reality or law. Nevertheless, his involvement with the president's campaign at this time is also darkly sinister, as it is using absurd and meritless arguments in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election or, barring that, cast so much doubt on the legitimacy of the vote that it is permanently marred in the minds of Trump's supporters.
2020 Election
President Donald Trump’s not the only Republican asking for a recount in a race that’s probably way out of reach
WASHINGTON — On the heels of news Trump’s team will ask for a partial recount in Wisconsin, New Jersey state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. filed paperwork Tuesday to form a recount fundraising committee that can challenge the results of his race against incumbent freshman Democratic Rep. Tom Malinoswki in the northwestern New Jersey congressional swing district.
Kean’s team didn’t respond to a request for comment, but the formation of the committee just days before the Friday state deadline by which campaigns have to ask for a recount strongly suggests that’s the direction Kean’s heading in the 7th Congressional District race.