Fake jobs, fake news: Trump’s fake Foxconn deal comes further into focus

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s long past time that Wisconsinites demand a recount … of the money their leaders wasted on the world’s most famous economic development boondoggle. Three years ago this month, with presidential politics at the forefront, the state entered into a contract with Hon Hai Precision Industry — better known as Foxconn. For up to $3.6 billion in state subsidies, the Taiwanese tech giant agreed to build a massive $10 billion factory among the farms of southeastern Wisconsin.Did Foxconn ever plan to profitably operate its Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility there? Regardless of the answer, th…

‘You don’t expect to be so vilified’: The strange turn the pandemic took for public health workers

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Remember in the spring, the pot-banging? People would come out on their porches in the evening to rally for the health workers — to say, collectively for just a minute or two, that we were thankful for the effort.That spirit seems years away to Anna Halloran.“There’s a large segment of the population that hates the health department right now, that thinks we’re lying,” says Halloran, a communicable disease epidemiologist in Spokane, Washington.Halloran works for the Spokane Regional Health District, which recently fired its top health officer, Dr. Bob Lutz. He was sort of the Dr. Anthony Fauci... (more…)

‘You couldn’t care less’: Melania Trump crushed on Twitter for ‘pretending’ to like Thanksgiving

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Melania Trump faced criticism on Twitter after she shared a message celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

"On #Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the love of family & friends as we reflect upon the many blessings we have received. We are thankful for our service members, first responders & law enforcement for all they do to defend & serve this great Nation," the first lady's tweet said on Thursday.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that Melania Trump has reportedly expressed disgust at other holidays like Christmas.

"[Y]ou know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations but I need to do it, right?" she said in 2018, according to audio recordings from a former associate.

2020 Election

Donor sues Tea Party group for $2.5 million after it failed to show evidence of widespread voter fraud

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

True the Vote, a far-right Tea Party-associated group founded in Houston in 2009, has described its mission as fighting voter fraud — and critics have slammed True the Vote for promoting voter suppression, especially in communities of color. The group has been busy this year, vowing to "investigate, litigate and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election." But Fred Eshelman, a North Carolina-based money manager and True the Vote donor, is suing True the Vote for $2.5 million for failing to show evidence of voter fraud this election year and not keeping him up-to-date on its efforts.

