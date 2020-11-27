Fake jobs, fake news: Trump’s fake Foxconn deal comes further into focus
It’s long past time that Wisconsinites demand a recount … of the money their leaders wasted on the world’s most famous economic development boondoggle. Three years ago this month, with presidential politics at the forefront, the state entered into a contract with Hon Hai Precision Industry — better known as Foxconn. For up to $3.6 billion in state subsidies, the Taiwanese tech giant agreed to build a massive $10 billion factory among the farms of southeastern Wisconsin.Did Foxconn ever plan to profitably operate its Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility there? Regardless of the answer, th…
