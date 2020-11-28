Quantcast
Connect with us

Far-right extremists explode in anger at Pope Francis

Published

4 hours ago

on

Pope Francis kisses a child during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

In an op-ed published by the New York Times on Thanksgiving, Pope Francis defended some of the social distancing restrictions that have been enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — applauding governments that have been “acting decisively to protect health and to save lives” by “imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak.” And some right-wingers have responded by slamming the Pope as a “socialist” or a “communist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pope explains, “Most governments acted responsibly, imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak. Yet some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions — as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom! Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals. It means having a regard for all citizens and seeking to respond effectively to the needs of the least fortunate.”

According to The Pope, “If we are to come out of this crisis less selfish than when we went in, we have to let ourselves be touched by others’ pain.” And practicing social distancing, he writes, is one way to look after the wellbeing of others.”

Some on the far right have been furious:

The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast noted how unhinged the responses from the far right have been:

And others have been rising to the Pope’s defense:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘He’s powerless’: MSNBC guest hammers Trump for latest ‘hissy fit’ over losing to Biden

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a Democratic and a Republican strategist took turns hammering Donald Trump for continuing to complain about losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, with one saying the president is having a "hissy fit" and the other calling the current president a "crybaby."

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Joel Payne -- who worked with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -- got right to the point while discussing Trump first saying he would cede power to Biden, then walking it back with more complaints about voter fraud.

"I think what frustrates me is what we just witnessed over the last few segments, which is just a rehash of Donald Trump having a hissy fit on national TV, " he explained. "He is yelling at reporters. saying things that are ridiculous. and it's just nonsense. I think we should really stop repeating the false things that he is saying."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump’s ‘cozy’ history with white supremacists captured in viral video

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

A new viral video released by "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Friday offers an in-depth look into President Donald Trump's ongoing refusal to condemn white supremacy.

According to the three-minute YouTube video's description, it aims to highlight Trump's "cozy relationship with supremacists." The video, which garnered more than 700,000 views in less than 24 hours, notes Trump's repeated attacks on nearly everyone under the sun.

Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for the Noah's show, provided the commentary for the video. During the video, he noted that Trump has often been "famous for being quick with an insult," reports the Huffington Post. From lawmakers , state, and local officials, to Democratic voters, Trump has so easily insulted tons of people—except white supremacists.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump slammed by his biographer: He is so incompetent that he cannot even succeed at being a loser

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Friday, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio said that Donald Trump's "buffoonery" in regards to his allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election is consistent with who his is and who he's always been."

"He is profoundly an incompetent person --  a loser, if you might say," D'Antonio said. "He's so incompetent, he can't even succeed at being a loser."

"This is the creature he has always been," he later added.

When asked if he thinks Trump will skip Joe Biden's inauguration, D'Antonio said it's very possible.

"The answer to that will be determined by what he thinks will profit him the most," he said. "By 'profit,' I mean literal profit ... but also what he imagines will profit him going forward."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE