FDA gives emergency authorization to most precise coronavirus-antibody test yet
NEW YORK — A new, next-level coronavirus-antibody test that measures not just antibodies’ presence but also how much protection they afford are on the way.The test, which on Wednesday received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, measures the number of neutralizing antibodies that the body’s immune system has produced after exposure, reported CNBC. While previous tests have measured antibody levels, this one zeroes in on the antibodies that attack two specific aspects of the novel coronavirus.This “new generation” of test, the COVID-SeroKlir, was developed by…
This governor ignored pandemic mitigation efforts and now her state has the highest COVID death rate in the world
Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has often followed the lead of President Donald Trump by disregarding science and the public health warnings regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
In Noem's state, there is no mask mandate and very few mitigation guidelines are in place. Now, South Dakota has the highest coronavirus death rate in the world, according to Native Sun News. Dr. William Haseltine, president of ACCESS Health International and author of the book "My Lifelong Fight Against Disease," recently weighed in on the alarming coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota as he lambasted politicians for politicizing public health.
Parts of Texas are issuing a partial curfew for Thanksgiving weekend because of rampant COVID-19
Hours before Thanksgiving, San Antonio and Bexar County officials issued partial curfews that will take effect through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Starting Thanksgiving Day, residents cannot gather outside of their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Central unless they are commuting to or from a business. The curfew ends Monday, according to the amended emergency orders by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
Restaurants must close their indoor and outdoor dining during curfew hours, but curbside, takeout and drive-thru options can continue as usual.
‘I’m in tears’: Americans grateful after watching Biden deliver more presidential speech than Trump
President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation about the Thanksgiving holiday, encouraging Americans to keep wearing their masks and stay away from people outside of your bubble because there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel of terror.
There are reports of vaccines possibly being available to healthcare and nursing home workers by the end of the year, which could help with over-crowding in hospitals.
Biden spoke about his family's large Thanksgivings and how hard it will be for him this holiday season without the crowd of Bidens. But he, like many Americans, are doing the right thing, he said, not just for his family but for every other family in the community.