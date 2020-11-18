Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal officials enraged as Bill Barr drops charges against Mexican general accused of cartel links

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via CNN.

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency are outraged after Attorney General William Barr convinced a federal judge to dismiss the case against Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, a Mexican general accused of helping cartels traffic drugs into the United States.

“Cienfuegos, who served as Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense from 2012 to 2018, was arrested last month on drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy charges upon flying into Los Angeles International Airport,” reported David Shortell. “In court documents, prosecutors alleged that Cienfuegos had been protecting and promoting the work of the violent H-2 cartel in exchange for bribes, citing thousands of intercepted Blackberry messages, including ones exchanged between Cienfuegos and a senior leader of the group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Tuesday night, Barr released a lengthy statement co-signed by his Mexican counterpart announcing the decision to seek the dismissal of the case and to return Cienfuegos to Mexico ‘so that he may be investigated and, if appropriate, charged, under Mexican law,'” said the report. “The top prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York told the court Wednesday that the decision to abandon the prosecution was made by Barr personally.”

Historically, Mexican prosecutors have frequently refused to pursue links between their government officials and organized crime, making it highly unlikely Cienfuegos will be charged by investigators in his own country.

“The move was met with deep frustration by some investigators involved in the case, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast,” said the report. “One of the officials said that certain senior leaders of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which helped build the investigation into Cienfuegos, had not been consulted ahead of the decision, and warned that the fallout could erode future investigations into the cartels and their ties to corrupt Mexican officials.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal officials enraged as Bill Barr drops charges against Mexican general accused of cartel links

Published

1 min ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency are outraged after Attorney General William Barr convinced a federal judge to dismiss the case against Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, a Mexican general accused of helping cartels traffic drugs into the United States.

"Cienfuegos, who served as Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense from 2012 to 2018, was arrested last month on drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy charges upon flying into Los Angeles International Airport," reported David Shortell. "In court documents, prosecutors alleged that Cienfuegos had been protecting and promoting the work of the violent H-2 cartel in exchange for bribes, citing thousands of intercepted Blackberry messages, including ones exchanged between Cienfuegos and a senior leader of the group."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans secretly admit ‘the conservative movement has become handicapped’ because Trump won’t concede

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is only nine weeks away and prominent Republicans in and around the White House are still waterlogged when it comes to accepting their fate. In fact, in an article published Wednesday by Politico, Republicans asking to be quoted anonymously revealed it's quite treacherous to even mention Biden's name at all. The post author, Gabby Orr, aptly framed the situation: "The conservative movement has become handicapped."

“I sent out a weekly email and mentioned something about a potential Biden administration and the fallout was ridiculous,” said an employee at one prominent conservative nonprofit.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator profited off stocks in defense contractor while passing legislation to benefit them: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) made a series of well-timed stock trades in a defense contractor, while chairing a subcommittee instrumental to getting favors to them passed in the omnibus Pentagon budget.

"In January 2019, Perdue was named as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower," reported Sam Brodey. "It was good home-state politics for Perdue: Georgia is home to one of the most important Naval facilities on the East Coast, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. And his appointment was seen as a win for the submarine segment of the Navy, with trade publications calling it a 'coup' for submariners."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE