Filmmaker exposes sinister fertility doctor in a new HBO documentary
“Baby God,” a disturbing new documentary about a fertility doctor who used deceit and rape to impregnate women with his own sperm, is largely set in Las Vegas, where the OB-GYN had set up practice.But the film, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on HBO, has a number of Minnesota connections.Dr. Quincy Fortier, the movie’s chief villain, graduated from the University of Minnesota’s medical school in 1945. One of his biological children, who ends up playing a key role in the story, lives in Walker, Minnesota, a three-hour drive north of the Twin Cities.And then there’s Hannah Olson. The film…
Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to life
Thousands have fled the scene of a rumbling Indonesian volcano that burst to life for the first time in several years, belching a massive column of smoke and ash, the disaster agency said Monday.
The evacuation of more than 4,400 residents came as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday, spouting a thick tower of debris four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of a local airport.
The crater's last major eruption was in 2017.
There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago.
Rick Wilson urges ‘humiliation and incarceration’ for the GOP’s ‘grubby sellouts’ who propped up Trump for 4 years
Republicans know the end of Donald Trump's presidency is near, despite his increasingly desperate legal challenges, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson won't be willing to forgive and forget.
Wilson, writing for The Daily Beast, imagines there will be a rush of Republicans to distance themselves from the soon-to-be-former president, but he said there will be copious evidence of lawmakers, governors and political professional debasing themselves for Trump.
Australia demands China apologize after ‘repugnant’ fake image posted on Twitter
Australia demanded an apology after a senior Chinese official posted a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a knife with blood on it to the throat of an Afghan child, calling it "truly repugnant" and demanding it be taken down.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a media briefing to condemn the posting of the image, marking another downturn in deteriorating relations between the two countries.
The Australian government has asked Twitter to remove the image, posted on Monday by China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on his official Twitter account, Morrison said.